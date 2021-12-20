Media News
Arvind Hickman
14 hours ago

Global acquires podcast hosting platform

Media and entertainment group has snapped up Captivate.

Media and entertainment group Global has acquired podcast hosting, analytics and monetisation platform, Captivate, for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Sheffield, Captivate hosts more than 14,000 podcasts and provides services including distribution, first-party attribution and podcast promotion. 

The platform was founded by Mark Asquith and Kieran McKeefery, who will join Global’s audio entertainment offering, Global Player.

Podcast creators on Captivate will be able to monetise their shows using Global’s proprietary digital ad platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange).

Global is the largest radio company in Europe, reaching 25.7 million listeners on its radio stations, which include Capital, Heart, Classic FM and LBC. It is also a major player in out-of-home advertising.

Captivate will sit within Global Player, where listeners can access Global’s radio brands, podcasts and curated playlists on an app. Global has produced original podcasts such as My Therapist Ghosted Me and Hunting Ghislaine.

Captivate follows Global’s recent acquisition of US-based digital audio content and technology start-up, Remixd, which allows publishers to convert online written articles into audio content with targeted ads.

Global group chief executive Stephen Miron described Captivate as a “best-in-class, self-serve platform for podcast creators, with access to market leading analytics and monetisation”.

He added: “This acquisition will enable us to support all talent in the podcast community from the very largest to emerging new talent. We believe that this platform, combined with the massive scale and reach of Global Player and DAX will give all our podcast partners an unrivalled advantage.”  

Captivate co-founder Mark Asquith said: “Our vision for Captivate has always been clear: to proactively help independent podcast creators build their audio brand and to deliver a diverse range of monetisation options for them. 

“Joining Global allows us to continue to fulfil that vision by bringing DAX and Global Player to Captivate podcasters, while also providing more opportunities for the platform to positively contribute to the future of the industry.”

Source:
Campaign UK

