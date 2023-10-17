Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

Foodpanda has removed Jakob Angele as its chief executive officer after he allegedly leaked confidential information of the platform’s potential sale to Grab.

Angele, who departs after nine years at the company will be replaced by John Fang, most recently Foodpanda’s chief international officer.

In a series of Instagram stories of WhatsApp messages shared over this past weekend, a woman named Rebekah Rankine, whom Angele was dating, posted that she was allegedly told of the potential sale of Foodpanda to Grab by Angele over drinks on 22 August 2023.

WhatsApp messages from Angele posted on Instagram stories

The couple’s relationship has been verified, with additional private messages exchanged between the two on WhatsApp and not shared on Instagram stories, seen by Campaign.

After the couple had a falling out on 18 September, Rankine told Campaign she had posted about the sale of Foodpanda on her Instagram story for 11 hours before taking it down upon request by Angele.

The Instagram story post revealing Grab is buying Foodpanda

However, the news had spread by then, and Foodpanda’s parent DeliveryHero confirmed the news of a potential sale to Grab on 21 September.

According to the WhatsApp messages exchanged after the Instagram story was posted on 18 September, Angele allegedly claims he was fired for leaking the information before later deleting his messages on 9 October and backtracking on his claim.

On 26 September, allegedly Angele told Rankine that Foodpanda’s lawyers had asked him to stop contacting her. She claimed that Angele had shared even more confidential information with her up to this point. On 14 October after the Instagram stories were posted, Campaign reached out to speak with Angele via Foodpanda to discern a response on the allegations of leaked confidential information and why he had remained in his position.

However, Foodpanda’s spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, sharing the statement below as of Monday 16 October: