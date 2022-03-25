Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

FCB plies its 'local but global' differentiation

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Interpublic network of owned and affiliate offices touts its local roots as an advantage, but has trouble making a compelling case that it's innovating enough to keep up.

FCB prides itself on being the most local of the global creative networks. Its collection of owned, co-owned and affiliate offices around APAC turns out clever campaign work consistently, which is fitting for an agency with FCB's long heritage.

Yet FCB still exists further toward the old-school end of the spectrum than some of the global agency brands that have undergone more dramatic changes in recent years. Though the network had a decent year businesswise and made some DEI progress, its claims to being a performance partner as well as a brand-builder are not yet easy to accept.

How did we grade FCB? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

