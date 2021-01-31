Advertising Digital Marketing
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

Facebook tests topic exclusions for brands

The brand safety update will allow advertisers to block content associated with broad topics such as “crime and tragedy” or “news and politics.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Facebook is testing an update to its brand safety controls that would allow advertisers to block activations from running against topics in the newsfeed with which they don’t want to be associated.

The platform is testing these new topic exclusion controls with a small group of advertisers, which it declined to name.

In a blog post, Facebook gave examples of how advertisers can use the new tool to block broad topics such as “crime and tragedy,” “news and politics” and “social issues.” Facebook said the tool will take most of the year to test, learn and develop.

The solution builds on Facebook’s work with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). Facebook’s other brand safety commitments include removing harmful content, maintaining a high-quality ecosystem of publishers and advertisers and collaborating with the industry on creating additional controls.

“Providing advertisers topic exclusion tools to control the content their ads appear next to is incredibly important work for us, and to our commitment to the industry via GARM,” said Carolyn Everson, VP of global marketing solutions at Facebook, in a statement. “With privacy at the center of the work, we’re starting to develop and test for a control that will apply to News Feed. It will take time, but it’s the right work to do.”

Brand safety is a huge issue for advertisers, which for years have railed against — and even boycotted  — social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for their inability to control hate speech and misinformation.

"This brings Facebook one step closer to full alignment with the GARM/4A's Brand Safety Suitability Framework," said Joe Barone, managing partner, brand safety in the Americas at GroupM. "We look forward to further details."

But keyword blocking has been detrimental to publishers, who often find perfectly suitable content caught in blunt filters that can’t distinguish article context or nuances between words.

Incorrect keyword blocking cost publishers $2.8 billion in the U.S. in 2019, and that was before advertisers started filling their blocklists with words associated with COVID-19 or the Black Lives Matter movement.

It’s not clear how Facebook will determine which content falls under these broad topic areas, but publishers are likely to be impacted.

Facebook, for its part, has been financially unaffected by the pandemic, last summer’s ad boycott and ongoing issues with hate speech and misinformation on the platform. The company reported Q3 earnings of 33% revenue growth and 44% profit growth on Wednesday as its user base grew to 3.3 billion people.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

2 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

3 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

5 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

6 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

7 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

Facebook adds whitelisting to brand safety suite; admits it will 'never be perfect'
Digital
Nov 21, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook adds whitelisting to brand safety suite; ...

Facebook: Partnerships “critical” to solving brand safety
Advertising
Jun 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook: Partnerships “critical” to solving brand ...

Facebook adds IAS to brand-safety partners
Advertising
Jun 13, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook adds IAS to brand-safety partners

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be
Media
Jan 22, 2021
Andrew Tenzer

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always ...

Just Published

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Creative new business fell 12.6% globally in 2020, according to R3's year-end wrapup, with an overall increase in media business partially offsetting the decline. See which agencies and holding groups won the most.

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ocean to joining advertising
Media
3 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ...

The outgoing chairman and CEO of Havas Group, Southeast Asia, India and North Asia, speaks with Campaign India about his advertising career, setting up the media unit at the agency, ageism and more.

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign

It used to be fashionable for young people to complain about many obligatory and annoying aspects of CNY. But after a year without the holiday, they're ready to confess they love it, according to a new campaign from McCann.

Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle
Advertising
4 hours ago
Bob Hoffman

Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle

THE AD CONTRARIAN: You'd think that after 10 plus years of hysterical 'millennial' horseshit that went nowhere, the advertising industry would have learned something. But, of course, the ad industry never learns anything. So here we are again.