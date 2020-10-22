Marketing PR News
Event Marketing Awards 2021 opens for entries

Both virtual and live events can be entered for what has been an unprecedented year for the industry, with new categories to reflect the changes.

Campaign is delighted to open entries for the Event Marketing Awards 2021, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.

Now in its fifth year, Event Marketing Awards recognises companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific — be they live face-to-face physical events, virtual, or hybrid. As such, new campaign and agency categories have been added this year including Best Virtual Event Experience and Innovative Use of Virtual Platform. 

NEW CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES

  • Best Arts & Cultural  
  • Best Content Marketing      
  • Best Cost-Effective  
  • Best Gamification    
  • Best Health & Wellness      
  • Best Virtual Event Experience
  • Innovative Use of Virtual Platform  


NEW AGENCY CATEGORIES

  • Best Boutique Agency        
  • Best Brand Experience Agency       

 Enter now to have your work recognised at the most prestigious awards programme for event marketing in Asia-Pacific. Winners will be announced in late March.

IMPORTANT DATES

  • Early Bird Deadline: Wed, 2 Dec 2020
  • Entry Deadline: Thu, 21 Jan 2021
  • Late Entry Deadline: Tue, 2 Feb 2021
  • Shortlists Announcement:   Tue, 9 Mar 2021

*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6PM Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.

Awards Enquiry
ema@haymarket.asia

Zamir Khan
Head of Awards Events
Zamir.Khan@haymarket.asia

Partnerships
Gareth Scott
Commercial Director
Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia

