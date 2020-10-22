Event Marketing Awards 2021 opens for entries

Campaign is delighted to open entries for the Event Marketing Awards 2021, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.

Now in its fifth year, Event Marketing Awards recognises companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific — be they live face-to-face physical events, virtual, or hybrid. As such, new campaign and agency categories have been added this year including Best Virtual Event Experience and Innovative Use of Virtual Platform.

NEW CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES

Best Arts & Cultural

Best Content Marketing

Best Cost-Effective

Best Gamification

Best Health & Wellness

Best Virtual Event Experience

Innovative Use of Virtual Platform



NEW AGENCY CATEGORIES

Best Boutique Agency

Best Brand Experience Agency

Enter now to have your work recognised at the most prestigious awards programme for event marketing in Asia-Pacific. Winners will be announced in late March.

IMPORTANT DATES

Early Bird Deadline: Wed, 2 Dec 2020

Entry Deadline: Thu, 21 Jan 2021

Late Entry Deadline: Tue, 2 Feb 2021

Shortlists Announcement: Tue, 9 Mar 2021

*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6PM Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.

Awards Enquiry

ema@haymarket.asia

Zamir Khan

Head of Awards Events

Zamir.Khan@haymarket.asia

Partnerships

Gareth Scott

Commercial Director

Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia