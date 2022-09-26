Does creativity still drive business?

There was once a time when ads that won big at creative shows were also the ones helping brands grow. Between 1996 and 2008, creatively awarded campaigns were about 12 times more efficient at increasing a brand’s market share than non-awarded ones, according to research by the IPA and Thinkbox.

However between 2006 and 2018, this began to fall rapidly to below four times as effective and, in 2019, the IPA declared that “creativity is almost certainly delivering no overall efficiency advantage today” and there is a “crisis in creative effectiveness”.

The study, carried out by independent marketing consultant Peter Field, analysed data from hundreds of ads from the Gunn Report database of creatively awarded campaigns against the IPA Effectiveness Databank.

Fast-forward to 2022 and the trend does not seem to have changed – though let’s not forget the two-year global pandemic. System1’s analysis of the UK and US Cannes Lions winners showed little potential to drive long-term brand growth.

Its testing found that 48% of UK and US work that won a Cannes Lion had limited potential for long-term brand building. The lowest scoring work that System1 highlighted included Humane Society International “Save Ralph” by Vespa Pictures, which won a Grand Prix for Good; and Coinbase “Less talk, more bitcoin” by Accenture Song.

What’s more, a quick glance at the 28 brands shortlisted for the IPA Effectiveness Awards this year shows that only a select few – namely KFC, McDonald’s and Dove – regularly win creative awards.

Emotional effect

System1 took the Cannes Lions award-winning ads and compared them with the 80,000 it has on its database. The company measures the emotional response to ads among the general public and uses that to predict long-term impact on market share (which it refers to as a star rating) and short-term impact on sales (spike).

“We’ve been tracking this since 2010 until now and our data reflects Peter’s [Field] data perfectly,” Jon Evans, chief marketing officer at System1, says. “So if we go back to 2010 to 2018, Cannes Lions winners were significantly better than the average ad on our database.

“Then, 2021 was a bit of a shock, because the average star rating was no different from the average ad on our database and we’ve seen the same thing happen this year.

“To understand it better, what we found is that the spike rating is very high – the short-term prediction of sales – so actually what is going on is that the creatively awarded work is typically work that is designed to create a response and drive short-term measures.”

Evans believes that the reason behind this is a change in mindset from those on the juries. “The priority of judges has changed from more traditional long-term brand-building to short-term activations [or] stunts,” he says.

“If you look at the work, it’s typically very long-form and very highly emotive and very purpose-led. That kind of work typically elicits a more negative emotional response, which our testing suggests is more effective [in driving] short-term behaviour change.

“It’s not that the work doesn’t work, it does. It’s just that we are focusing more on short-term activation and less on long-term brand building.”

Social justice?

Richard Brim, chief creative officer at Adam & Eve/DDB, agrees that juries have played a large role in this. He believes they are awarding more purposeful work because they would not want to be known as a jury that has ignored the positive impact a brand is having on a community.

“Lots of purpose-led [work] does well because you can’t be seen to be voting against it,” he claims, although he disagrees that juries should be awarding work solely for purpose. “It’s not ‘best cause wins’,” he says. “It’s [about] what’s the best piece of work.”

Brim adds: “Purpose-led work is brilliant but it’s also kind of dangerous. Awards are always there to push the industry forward and to make the industry better. This year real brands really struggled; this is the first year after the pandemic and real brands weren’t taking many risks.”

He refers to Adam & Eve/DDB’s D&AD wins – a coveted black Pencil for Frontline, a support line for NHS workers (see below – “it was our way of helping”) and a yellow Pencil for Twix “Camping” showing twins at a campsite wondering whether to choose the left or right bar with a similar conversation taking place between two bears about the humans (Brim describes it as “stupid and nonsense”).

“I was equally proud of [those awards] because the yellow Pencil is hard to get for something that’s not four hours long and shot in 15 locations, with all the bells and whistles, it was a funnily written 30-second TV ad,” he says.

Chris Gallery, partner at Mother London, agrees that creative juries want to showcase the purpose-led side of the industry. He says that he has found it increasingly difficult to pick out inspirational work from Cannes to present to his clients (something he does every year). “I can’t just go to them with a deck full of purpose-led work,” he says, explaining that the cost-of-living crisis and impending recession means the work agencies produce for clients needs to be commercially focused. He adds that work that is not commercially focused isn’t going to inspire marketers about planning for 2023.

All about purpose

Wieden & Kennedy London’s managing director, Ryan Fisher, is also of the opinion that “the filter at Cannes right now is around purpose”. Unless a client is interested in purpose-driven work to turn their business around or make deeper connections with customers then “the filter for Cannes is wrong for some clients,” he says.

Conversely, Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett, says she loved the purpose-led work from big brands and does not agree too much of it won at Cannes.

“Post-pandemic there is a greater authenticity to how agencies and brands are bringing the purpose of brands to life,” she says. “What I found encouraging [at Cannes Lions] was that there was a lot of work that was silly, [there was] a return to entertainment, there was purpose-led work but it wasn’t led by NGOs, a huge majority of it was [ads from] big brands.”

The System1 research does point to improvement in the performance of creative work.

“Our database would suggest that the average performance of creative work we test is gradually getting better,” Evans explains. “The average star score is gradually improving each year – by a little bit. The average has gone up over the last three or four years from 2.2 to 2.5 (scale of 1 to 5), so it’s encouraging.”

Field says that this data is a “good sign” and believes that the industry has “turned a corner”.

He adds: “It’s way too early to be popping the Champagne corks and putting up the bunting, because there’s an enormous problem to fix with the kinds of creative work picking up awards.”

Field picks out two Cannes Lions winners that he says signal a return to “big brand-building ideas that really make a difference to the way people view brands”. He believes that Adam & Eve/DDB’s aforementioned “Camping” ad for Twix (see below), which won silver, should have been awarded a gold or Grand Prix.

“I think that’s classic great creativity,” he says. “It was humorous; again, we’ve seen a huge loss of humour in advertising in general, but also in creatively awarded advertising, humour seems to have been regarded as old-fashioned. But we know humour is fantastically effective.”

He also would have given Iceland Tourism’s “Introducing the Icelandverse” (see below), by M&C Saatchi, which won silver in PR, “every damn award I could have thrown at it”.

He says: “It shows the value of humour, that you can do good long-form advertising but also it shows that you can take the mickey out of the technology, which I think is a positive sign that we stop worshipping technology and start accepting it for what it is – sometimes it’s really helpful and sometimes it isn’t.”

Gallery’s pick for the standout work from Cannes was Heineken’s metaverse campaign “The virtual Heineken Silver” (see below), which picked up three silver Lions (in Social & Influencer, Digital Craft and Brand Experience & Activation) and a bronze (Social & Influencer). “It deserved to be one of the talking points of the festival,” he says. “It’s got technology, it’s got TV, it’s using the metaverse in a surprising way, it’s fun.”

So what can be done to reverse the trend back to the 2011 days? “You can’t expect this kind of supertanker to turn overnight,” Field argues. “You’ve got a generation of digital native creatives and marketers and other agency folk who have been totally schooled and led down the idea that somehow brand-building is not what creativity is all about.”

Gallery echoes this and worries that young marketers and creatives will look at the type of work that is winning awards and want to make similar ads. “Are we inspiring a generation of people to come up with the kind of work that is going to affect the client’s bottom line and is going to be effective?” he asks.

Field adds that there is “a big training issue” among young creatives in adland. “Brands are not a thing of the past, brands are absolutely vital for the future of business,” he says. “[Young creatives] need to understand more about what a brand is and how creativity can fuel that.”

He also suggests that the industry needs to put more pressure on awards shows to move back to awarding creative work that builds brands. “I know this is challenging because the notion of creativity is entirely objective, it has to be about the novel, the fresh, the unfamiliar,” he says.

“But I think we just have to start beginning to apply a bit of a filter to that or at the very least let’s be more overt about when we think it’s brand-building creativity and when we think it’s short-term sales creativity.”

Fisher questions whether the criteria for awards show categories needs to be refreshed. He says he would like to see clients getting involved in setting them.

For Evans, the answer lies in reframing the conversation back to business results. “The centre of gravity has moved away from ‘Is the creative going to work and deliver results?’ to ‘Is the creative going to create change in society? So I think we need to rebalance the conversation.”

While the disconnect between award-winning work and business success continues there is still work to be done. The onus is on adland to push for better training among younger creatives and marketers but also to demand more from awards juries, who perhaps need to take a riskier approach in the type of work they are awarding.

As Evans points out: “We mustn’t forget that creative work is designed to drive business results and we’ve got the balance wrong in that we need to elevate the contribution that marketing has on business, on the economy and on jobs.”

Peter Field on his top four long-term brand-building campaigns of all time

It’s definitely getting more and more difficult to find long-term brand-building campaigns. The four that I admire most are the ones where we’ve got pretty good evidence that they work well; and they’ve certainly picked up plenty of creative awards. “These are not new campaigns but ones that have reinvented themselves and kept themselves fresh and creative. Is anyone building these types of campaigns right now? That’s what I’m worried about. There are one or two examples but it’s not enough.

John Lewis & Partners (Adam & Eve/DDB)

The John Lewis & Partners work by Adam & Eve/DDB has been embedded in culture, as the popularity of its Christmas campaigns have signalled the start of the festive period for many customers. Field says: “It has a consistent direction and idea to it which is something that is so sadly lacking in so much work that picks up awards [today].”

Snickers (Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO)

The Snickers global campaign “You’re not you when you’re hungry” has been running since 2010 and featured celebrities from Rowan Atkinson (in character as Mr Bean) and Dame Joan Collins to Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart from Australian soap Home & Away). Field says the work is proof that a creative idea can be effective on a global level. “I’m a big admirer of that,” he says.

Dove (Ogilvy)

“‘Real Beauty’ has been around for more than a decade,” Field says. “Dove has re-invented its idea of ‘Real Beauty’ many times and it keeps it fresh.” The latest iteration of the campaign “#DetoxYourFeed” demonstrates the harm created by toxic beauty advice on social media.

Guinness (Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO)

“This is one I often talk about,” Field says. “It’s a lovely example of a campaign that eventually came good. The early creativity didn’t quite hit the effectiveness high points but certainly in more recent years it has found its feet. It has been sensationally effective. You have to admire it, it’s fabulous work. It’s grounded itself in a way that’s worked for the brand in terms of getting more people drinking Guinness.”