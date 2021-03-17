Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Digitally savvy AKQA thrust into spotlight in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The nature of AKQA’s work meant it was well-placed to help clients navigate the shift to online experiences during the pandemic. Now, the four-office APAC agency is strapping in for a bigger, bumpier ride in 2021.

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid

We labelled it a “sleeping giant” in WPP’s portfolio in 2019, but AKQA was firmly thrust into the spotlight in 2020 as it was announced it would merge with bigger sister Grey and looks set to take the driver's seat in the newly formed AKQA Group.

What movements preceded this deal, and how did the four-office APAC agency manage pandemic pains? Our full Agency Report Card on AKQA—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

