Digital Marketing News
Staff
1 day ago

Digital Media Awards return with 8 new categories

The renowned Digital Media Awards programme for Greater China is now open for entries. Here are a few more details about the eight additional categories for this year.

Digital Media Awards return with 8 new categories

As the digital industry in Greater China continues to lead the world with its creativity and innovation, eight new categories have been added to Digital Media Awards 2021 to reflect the development and growth of the industry.

Digital Media Awards 2021 offers more than 35 award categories, including one new sector award, six new media awards and one new team award:

Sector Awards

  1. Education

Media Awards

  1. Best O2O Marketing
    Awarded to the campaign that has used online-to-offline (O2O) strategies creatively and effectively to reach customers at all touchpoints and drive engagement and sales.
     
  2. Best Out-Of-Home
    Awarded to the best out-of-home (OOH) campaign that delivers quantifiable goals, including any tangible ROI results, by raising brand awareness, repositioning brand identities or communicating brand purposes.
     
  3. Best Performance Marketing
    This award recognises the best campaign that translates consumer intentions into revenue for brands, delivers results with an effective use of intention-based media (e.g. search, social), and measures media ROI and business impact with consistent measurements and attributions.
     
  4. Best Use of Content
    This award recognises the best use of content that delivers the brand’s message to the audience effectively.
     
  5. Best Use of Programmatic
    This award recognises the best use of programmatic that has enhanced the programmatic trading performance effectively and made the biggest impact on the brand’s business. Client testimonials are required as supporting materials.
     
  6. Best Use of Technology
    Awarded to the campaign that has successfully created buzz, deepened audience engagement, improved customer experience and generated a positive impact by leveraging technological innovations.

People and Company Awards 

  1. Best Digital Marketing Team
    Awarded to an agency or in-house team that uses digital channels/tools to build brand awareness and sales conversion. 

Learn more about the award categories, including how to submit your entry, by downloading the entry kit here or visiting Digital Media Awards website.

Early-bird entries to Digital Media Awards 2021 will remain open until 6PM, 8 December 2020 (GMT+8) and the final entry deadline is 6PM, 24 February 2021 (GMT+8).

Celebrate and shout about your incredible work by entering the pre-eminent Digital Media Awards 2021 today! 

For awards enquiries, please contact Zamir Khan at Zamir.Khan@haymarket.asia or the Awards Team at Dmachina@haymarket.asia

For partnerships, please contact Gareth Scott at Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia.

For media partnerships, please contact Naomi Li at Naomi.li@haymarket.asia.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

2 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

5 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

6 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

7 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

8 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

9 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

2020 Digital Media Awards: Winners announced
Advertising
May 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

2020 Digital Media Awards: Winners announced

Digital Media Awards 2020 opens for entries
Advertising
Jan 3, 2020
Staff

Digital Media Awards 2020 opens for entries

Digital Media Awards 2019: The winners
Digital
Mar 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

Digital Media Awards 2019: The winners

DMA shortlist released
Advertising
Mar 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

DMA shortlist released

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works
Advertising
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works

Understand the intricacies of the advertising auction powering one of the world's biggest platforms, with tips on how to 'game' the algorithm and best guarantee success.

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign
The Work
18 hours ago
Ad Nut

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless ...

A comedy cast in a Christmas campaign is a great idea on paper, but the execution for this one was as dry as overcooked turkey.

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments
Advertising
19 hours ago
Ad Nut

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments

A new campaign from BBH India focuses on the heady mixture of trepidation and hope involved in a series of first meetings, and it's inspired by real users of the app.

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in South Asia AOY
Advertising
20 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in ...

Famous Innovations bags the most gold wins, while Dentsu Webchutney wins the highest number of awards.