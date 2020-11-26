Digital Media Awards return with 8 new categories

As the digital industry in Greater China continues to lead the world with its creativity and innovation, eight new categories have been added to Digital Media Awards 2021 to reflect the development and growth of the industry.

Digital Media Awards 2021 offers more than 35 award categories, including one new sector award, six new media awards and one new team award:

Sector Awards

Education

Media Awards

Best O2O Marketing

Awarded to the campaign that has used online-to-offline (O2O) strategies creatively and effectively to reach customers at all touchpoints and drive engagement and sales.

Best Out-Of-Home

Awarded to the best out-of-home (OOH) campaign that delivers quantifiable goals, including any tangible ROI results, by raising brand awareness, repositioning brand identities or communicating brand purposes.

Best Performance Marketing

This award recognises the best campaign that translates consumer intentions into revenue for brands, delivers results with an effective use of intention-based media (e.g. search, social), and measures media ROI and business impact with consistent measurements and attributions.

Best Use of Content

This award recognises the best use of content that delivers the brand’s message to the audience effectively.

Best Use of Programmatic

This award recognises the best use of programmatic that has enhanced the programmatic trading performance effectively and made the biggest impact on the brand’s business. Client testimonials are required as supporting materials.

Best Use of Technology

Awarded to the campaign that has successfully created buzz, deepened audience engagement, improved customer experience and generated a positive impact by leveraging technological innovations.

People and Company Awards

Best Digital Marketing Team

Awarded to an agency or in-house team that uses digital channels/tools to build brand awareness and sales conversion.

Learn more about the award categories, including how to submit your entry, by downloading the entry kit here or visiting Digital Media Awards website.

Early-bird entries to Digital Media Awards 2021 will remain open until 6PM, 8 December 2020 (GMT+8) and the final entry deadline is 6PM, 24 February 2021 (GMT+8).

For awards enquiries, please contact Zamir Khan at Zamir.Khan@haymarket.asia or the Awards Team at Dmachina@haymarket.asia.

For partnerships, please contact Gareth Scott at Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia.

For media partnerships, please contact Naomi Li at Naomi.li@haymarket.asia.