Dentsu India restructures CXM business

Dentsu has launched a unified CXM proposition in the India market, to bring together data and digital transformation, and CX consulting into one unit.

The business is aimed at building differentiated customer experiences and will work with partners like Salesforce, Adobe, Google Cloud and AWS.

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO of Sokrati, has been given the additional responsibility of heading the Dentsu CXM business in India as its chief executive officer.

As per the mandate, Sonthalia will be responsible for the integration, coordination, and implementation of Dentsu CXM's overall strategy across the country.

He will continue to report to Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu India and to Z Shen, CEO of Dentsu CXM, APAC.

The Dentsu India CXM business will be housed under the brand Merkle and will comprise agencies like Sokrati, Fractal Ink Design Studio and Merkle B2B.

Bhadkamkar said, "Keeping up with our #onedentsu strategy, the new CXM business will help us move closer towards our growth journey. CXM is growing rapidly, and it is soon expected to become 35% of our overall business in India. By 2025, we project that this growing field will have a 50% contribution to our business. With this new CXM line of business, our clients will see a host of benefits as it will be a one-stop solution for all their CXM needs. I have complete faith in Anubhav’s leadership and in CXM to create numerous opportunities for clients as well as for the network.”

Sonthalia added, “I am looking forward to leading Dentsu India CXM and to developing newer strategies to up our customer experience game. We aim to provide world-class services to our clients and prioritise data-driven experiences and personalisation of the entire end-to-end customer experience. Our key focus will be to create a holistic view for the clients, and a focused strategy for delivering personalised experiences that they demand.”