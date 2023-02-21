Dentsu chiefs: Wage inflation has peaked and hiring is ‘easier’ since tech slowdown

Agencies are finding it “somewhat easier” to recruit staff because of the recent slowdown in the US technology sector.

That’s according to Nick Priday, the recently promoted global chief financial officer of Dentsu, who said its employee churn — known as “staff attrition” — “peaked” at the end of Q3 2021. That led to “high” wage inflation and it “continued to be high” until the end of that year, he said.

Salaries jumped during the following year because of what Priday called “the annualisation of that wage inflation in 2021, as we went into 2022” but it has now settled down.

“There's still obviously pockets of inflation in particular capabilities,” Priday told analysts at the Japanese group’s annual results. “But I would say that the slowdown in US tech over recent months [with Google, Facebook and other platforms cutting thousands of jobs] has made hiring somewhat easier, particularly in data and analytics and capabilities like that.”

Despite the higher salary costs in 2022, the company delivered a profit margin that was better than forecast at 18.4%, excluding the impact of exiting its Russian operations because of the Ukraine war. Margin was 18.2% when the impact of the Russia exit was included.

Priday was speaking alongside Hiroshi Igarashi, the global chief executive, and Jacki Kelley, the CEO of the Americas and chief global client officer, who are part of the new “One Dentsu” management team, following the completion of the merger of the Japan and international operations in January. Priday was previously CFO of Dentsu International.

The group’s profit margin is already among the highest in the agency sector but it could increase further. Priday said: “Eighteen per cent is not the ceiling of our ambitions.”

Igarashi and Priday cited several factors that should boost profit margin in the coming years:

On-going simplification of the business with the shift to a “One Dentsu” model globally, after rationalising the number of agency brands and office space.

Adopting an “automation-first” approach and moving more jobs to cheaper offshore locations.

Driving more revenue from customer transformation and technology (CT&T) services with an ambition of hitting 50% of turnover – a target that the company first set in 2021

All of these factors should help Dentsu to “outperform” its rivals in future, according to Igarashi.

The group reported organic revenue growth of 4.1% in 2022, which was slower than Publicis Groupe (10.1%), Omnicom (9.4%) and Interpublic (7.0%), but it had a higher profit margin than those rivals. WPP reports annual results on 23 February.