DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at what cost?

Although overall revenue declined in 2020, DDB claims higher profitability than in 2019 and kept its new business engine purring. It also made some progress on diversity. But churn remains quite high in several offices, even in a year when most people were holding onto jobs for dear life.

How did all this impact the agency's grade? Our full Agency Report Card on DDB—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.