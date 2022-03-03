Creative Minds: The promise Natassa Magdalena made to herself

In Creative Minds, we send APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Natassa Magdalena

Origin: Bandung, Indonesia

Places lived/worked: Jakarta

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

Senior art director, TBWA Indonesia (2021-present)

Art director, TBWA Indonesia (2020-2021)

Art director, Havas Worldwide Indonesia (2019-2020)

Art director, KAVA Indonesia (2018-2019)

Art director, Red Tree Asia, Indonesia (2016-2018)

Art director, Local Advertising Agencies, Indonesia (2014-2016)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

At university I studied communication visual design, and it wasn’t until my third semester when my teacher introduced me to advertising that I felt this is an area I wanted to pursue, and I felt I would do well.

I was also inspired by a campaign I had seen. I wanted to be a part of this, to create something that could solve business problems, that had an impact and left a mark. So that’s how I ended up in advertising.

And after six years and now working at TBWA Indonesia, I shared this story with my supervisor. It turns out he is the one that made the very same campaign that inspired me to work in advertising.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

Spotify Premium Mini, #PASBANGETNIH

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

I love this Pocari ad because of the complexity of the shoot and CGI was not used. The set was created, the floor really moves, and the camera crew ran with the hero talent to capture the affects they were aiming for in one take. Japanese creatives are really something!

[Editor's note: Learn more about this ad's creation in "Campaign Creation Stories: How Pocari Sweat and Dentsu sent a heroine on a fantastic journey".]



4. Tell us about the worst job you ever had

At the beginning of my career, I joined a local agency as an art director. The working environment wasn’t at all what I expected. Every day my creative director snapped, shouted, and disrespected me. It was a terrible situation; I was always frightened, and my body shook with fear when I went to work.

I resigned before the end of my probation period and made a promise to myself that I would never allow myself to be treated that way again, and I would prove that creative director wrong.

Today, I’m a senior art director, having recently been promoted at multinational agency TCP-TBWA Indonesia and in the middle of pandemic. So I’m proud of myself and my achievements.

5. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Don’t fall in love with a wrong person repeatedly! Also please don’t ever install Tinder.

6. What’s on your bucket list?

Explore Japan! I promise myself to visit Japan once a year and explore new cities every time, but I have had to postpone it. You know why, so sad.

7. What's a great song/artist you listened to recently?

A Rendition of Shawn Mendes song “Running Low” performed by SYML. It’s a soundtrack from Virgin River. It makes me feel calmer, and less stresses and on the edge. Perhaps my coworker can thank that show.

8. What movie/show do you never get tired of?

All-time favourite, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. If you haven’t watched this show, what’s your purpose of living?

9. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

I’ve got five tattoos.



The first tattoo is an arrow on my arm. I got it when I was in a bad place of my life (the workplace I talked about earlier), but I made through it. This arrow is to remind me of that.

Cross behind my right ear, so I always hear when God talks to me (not all the time though haha).

One on my back is a Latin phrase, “Alis Volat Propriss” means “She flies with her own wings”.

The fourth and fifth are on my right foot, “still becoming”, and left foot, a butterfly, so it's some kind of continuity tattoo haha.



10. Extrovert or introvert?

Definitely an introvert, I’m the type of person, when I see people I know on the mall, run away to avoid conversation.

11. Any regrets?

Everything happens for a reason, each path I choose has led me here. The good and the bad has shaped me into a woman I am today.