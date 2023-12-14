Creative Minds: The Pedigree ad Hannah Payton wishes she was a part of

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Hannah Payton

Origin: Melbourne, Australia

Places lived/worked: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Canada



Pronouns: She/Her



CV:



TBWA, Melbourne, 2015 – 2018

Dentsu Creative, Melbourne, 2020 – 2022

Saatchi & Saatchi, Melbourne, 2022 – present



1. How did you end up being a creative?

I imagine the same way a lot of other people end up becoming creatives: by being chronically bored at a 9-5 corporate job and eventually googling “Fun jobs in advertising?”



2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

Our recent campaign for Toyota Australia that showcases the “unbreakable connection” between a HiLux and its owners is my favourite. The spot follows a couple experiencing a few bumps in their relationship. And once they are apart, their shared love of the ute and all that it delivers brings them back together. It’s a humourous metaphor for shared custody.

3. What's the one piece of work you most wish you'd done?





Well, there are many but the Pedigree and Colenso BBDO spot for empty nesters takes a hilariously blunt approach to adoption. One of many campaigns I wish I had worked on! Such a simple and well executed integrated campaign.

4. What/who are your key creative influences?

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. She is remembered for her self-portraits, pain and passion, and bold, vibrant colours.



5. What kind of student were you?

Talkative and disruptive, but in a well-meaning way.

6. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

When things are calm, I convince myself I work best under pressure—and when things are stressful, I convince myself I work best when I’m calm. So basically, I operate in a constant state of delusion.

7. Which famous internet meme do you most identify with?







8. What's your guilty pleasure? (Don’t limit yourself to food, this could be anything you indulge in)

Pimple popping videos. It’s disgusting I know. I’m sorry!



9. Tell us about a charity or cause you think needs more attention.

Medicins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). They are a client of ours, and they provide independent humanitarian care and emergency aid. Given the current state of the world, their work is more important than ever.



10. What app could you absolutely not live without? What app do you wish you could delete?

Can’t live without Spotify. Trying to live without Instagram. I reckon I attempt to delete it at least once a month. No luck as of yet.



11. Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?

I’d be way too intimidated to cook for people I truly admire. I’d probably save myself the stress and invite people I like rather than idolise.