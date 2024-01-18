Analysis Advertising
Creative Minds: Sooyon Kim's dream team from Ricky Gervais to Quentin Tarantino

From Ricky Gervais’ witty banter to Tarantino’s cinematic genius, Les Twins, and beyond, Havas Seoul's art director bows to innate talent.

Creative Minds: Sooyon Kim's dream team from Ricky Gervais to Quentin Tarantino
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Sooyon Kim

Origin: Seoul, South Korea
 
Places lived/worked: Seoul, South Korea
 
Pronouns: She/her
 
CV:

Senior art director, Havas Seoul, 2021-present
Senior art director, 8D Creative, Seoul, 2018-2020
Junior art director, Cartel Creative, Seoul, 2013-2017
*Side hustle: “DeadEnd” crew, 2011-2018                                                            

1. How did you end up being a creative?

When I grew up, I found some pieces of writing I had written when I was 10 years old. The topic was 'My dream job' and I saw that I had written, 'I want to be a designer.' I was a kid with a wild imagination, a strong interest in everything, and a curiosity that led me to try new things. For example, when I watched The Little Mermaid as a child, I attempted to fill my room with water and paint every surface from floor to ceiling with colors. Fortunately, my parents never scolded me for it.

From a young age, I was exposed to photo magazines and books on visual design. My dad was into photography (although he later changed his career), and since then, my focus has revolved around being creative. Realising that creativity is not limited to visuals or art alone but also a crucial element in fields like science and philosophy strengthened my certainty about my interests.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

Unlike typical vehicle campaigns, this campaign took a new approach to communication by partnering with the Krump dancer crew known as 'Prime Kingz.' The campaign surpasses the usual conventions of automotive advertising by embracing a fresh method of communication. Our team skillfully demonstrated Peugeot's distinctive combination of strength and delicacy, utilising the expressive art form of krumping. What I like the most about this campaign is how it effectively conveyed the brand's dual qualities, capturing its powerful essence and refined beauty in the campaign.

3. What's the one piece of work you most wish you'd done? 



It's a campaign done by our Middle East team. 

I was amazed by the implementation of the massive Liquid Billboard in Dubai, a city known for its strict social regulations. What made it truly remarkable was the inclusion of a human message that emphasised the ability for everyone to enjoy swimming, irrespective of personal choices such as body shape, religion, or abilities. This message was conveyed through a series of outdoor advertisements by infusing the medium with an authentic message, the campaign not only promoted fresh ideas and brand products but also delivered a social contribution and meaningful message, evoking a sense of humanity and humanism.

4. What kind of student were you? 

Back when I was a teenager (13 to 17 years old), I wanted to become left-handed, as it seemed very cool and so I trained myself to be left-handed. Every day in school, I took notes in class with my left hand only.

5. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I have a pretty good ear. When I listen to the pre-mastering music, I can catch whether the microphone has changed, or the recording booth has changed.

6. What's on your bucket list?

Working with Quentin Tarantino! But I won’t apply to work with him. I want him to reach out to me because he needs my ability and talent. 

7. What movies or shows do you never get tired of?

It's a long list. For movies, I'd say 'Four Rooms': this is a 1995 American anthology farce black comedy film co-written and co-directed by Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, Robert Rodriguez, and Quentin Tarantino. Also, 'Stranger than Paradise,' a 1984 absurdist deadpan comedy. On a side note: my personal website is inspired by Jim Jarmusch movies. Then, 'Logan', the 2017 Wolverine movie, it's not just an incredible film, if you ask me, Wolverine is the only real superhero.

For TV shows, I'd say, 'The Office'; I am the biggest fan and I can beat everyone in The Office trivia quiz.

8. What really motivates you?

The interviews, books, and documentaries from a few of the people I look up to. A recent one was from Fran Lebowitz's words and Patti Smith’s documentary.

9. Who do you most admire?

Anyone who is born with a natural talent and uses it to improve the world—can be in any industry or genre. So, from Ricky Gervais to Dan Harmon to Les Twins—these are another level of humans, in my opinion. 

10. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

I have only gotten tattoos from two tattoo artists. The very first tattoo I got is a hippopotamus—it's my favorite creature, and I love it because it gives off a unicorn-like vibe that doesn't really exist in the world.

11. Any regrets?

I'm not one to dwell on regrets, as I believe in accepting what has already transpired. Regret, though, is something I consider a personal weakness, and weaknesses are meant to be kept secret! (Those who really want to know the answer, slide me.) 

Source:
Campaign Asia

