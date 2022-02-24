Creative Minds: Killian Menigot employs the power of 'no'

In Creative Minds, we send APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Killian Menigot

Origin: France

Places lived/worked: London, Tokyo

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

Interactive production manager, Unruly, Tokyo (2021 to present)

Senior instructor, Zenken, Tokyo (2018-2021)

Program coordinator, King's College, London (2018)

Course coordinator, University of the Arts, London (2017-2018)

Department coordinator, Goldfinch Studios, UK (2016-2017)

Program and marketing support, University of the Arts London (2014-2016)

Receptionist, InterContinental Hotels Group, London (2012-2013)

Barista, Apostrophe Cafés, London (2010-2012)

Light and sound technician, Village Club du Soleil d’Arc 1800, France (2008-2009)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

When I was 17, I wanted to be a performer, either as a musician or a magician. I ended up working as a lighting technician for theatre productions and events—so I guess I had wanted to be a creative for a long time.

I graduated from the University of the Arts London with a degree in television and live events production, and worked part time in marketing and customer service while studying so that I could apply my creative thinking skills in an office environment.

With a passion for films, I worked on film production in the art department for a while in the UK, but when Brexit happened, I felt the need for a big move.

In Tokyo, after working in a managerial role at an English school for a couple of years, I wanted to go back to doing something creative. It is so great that I can bring my background of teaching and operational roles to a creative environment, working with advertisers on digital video campaigns at Unruly’s creative studio, Tr.ly.

Applying evolved processes and communication to creative thinking is something that you rarely see in creative teams. It’s very rewarding to help brands and agencies connect their creative to viewers and audiences in digital realms. Brand marketing is getting very complicated and sophisticated these days, and so often we see a disconnect between the creative being produced and the media plans that distribute the creative. I help make connections for advertisers to personas, screens, insights from performance, and overall brand goals they have.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

Working on the creative for Wentworth, I was able to layer emotional elements on top of the original video. Streaming video companies know a lot about video already, so it was a great opportunity to bring something else to the table. Their videos are always great, and I work with them to optimise it for an online environment; they need to capture the attention of users who are able to skip a video at any moment. The great question we got to ask is “how can we make users watch the video in its entirety?” And this is where the Tr.ly team comes in.

Dyson was a really cool one because we were able to apply 3D effects to the video to create a sensory experience for the viewer where they could “feel” the product. This video can appear technical, but it is important that we connect with users on a level they can relate to. Adding a 3D element helped create a much needed bridge between the content and the users.

Sprite was super fun too because I had the opportunity to brainstorm directly with the head of Coca-Cola’s creative team. Being able to come up with ideas directly with brands is a lot of fun!

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

Honda's 'The Other Side'.

I love dual narrative and being able to apply that to an ad is really cool! I love the fact that it is also interactive; the emotional connection here is super real.

3. What/who are your key creative influences?

My favourite storytellers are Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch and Steven Spielberg. I also love stop motion animation and I'm a big fan of Wes Anderson. Also, since I am living in Japan, I must mention Studio Ghibli for their incredible animated movies.

4. What kind of student were you?

I was serious, and really liked doing a lot of research. I was not partying a lot; I think I preferred to get things done rather than go out.

5. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

As a child, I wanted to become an astrophysicist. My head was always in the stars, and I was a big nerd when it came to constellations and planets. I am still a bit of a nerd though...

6. How would your co-workers describe you? I very often say “no”, as I believe it helps the creative process. So I am sometimes seen as the bad cop. I am very particular about processes so I can get insistent, even more so with work that I feel passionate about.

7. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I used to do magic on a semi-professional level, so I can make cards disappear and sometimes read minds.... Obviously, there is a trick! Or is there...?

8. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of. (Please provide a link or visual)

Undicii is a great duo that creates mysterious projects mixing jazz and experimental electronic music. One of the creators is also a very good friend of mine!

9. Do you have a nickname? Why?

Kiki. I was nicknamed Kiki when I was a kid, and interestingly the nickname always comes back, in any language...

10. Do you have a catchphrase?

“I don’t do gimmicks.”

11. What makes you really angry?

Instant coffee.