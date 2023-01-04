Creative Minds: Haehyun Park’s deliciously simple concept of happiness includes solo drives and Dr Dre’s music

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Haehyun Park



Origin: Icheon, South Korea



Places where you've lived/worked: New York City, Seoul and London



Pronouns: She/her

CV:

Associate creative director, Media.Monks, Seoul (2020-current)

Freelance senior art director, MA Narrative Environments, Central Saint, 2020-2019 London

Global art director, digital and retail brand experience, Cheil Worldwide, Seoul, 2019-2014

Junior art director, Rosetta, New York City, 2014-2013

BFA advertising, School of Visual Arts, New York City, 2012-2008

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I am genuinely a curious soul. When I was young, I watched this Pepsi commercial, and it blew my mind. I wanted to find out who created it. That’s when I got interested in advertising and I started collecting ad posters in high school.

One day, I realised most of the ads I loved and collected were made in the US. So, when I was 19, I took a 10-day trip to New York City to see what it's like to be on the other side of the world. I barely spoke English back then; I am still impressed at my bravery for planning that solo trip.



From the moment I arrived, I felt something in my veins; it was the city where I could make all my dreams come true. After three years of convincing my parents, I finally moved to New York City to study advertising in the School of Visual Arts. The competition there was fierce; every day felt like a survival game. Over hundreds of my ideas got killed and torn apart. For years, I spent days, nights, sweat and tears to become a great creative: no pain, no gain, right? But only in the last year of school, my ideas were recognised and well appreciated.

I ended up winning awards in Clio and One Show. I still don’t think I could have ever done any better if I go back.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

Some of my favourite pieces were created collaborating with the most talented photographers and directors traveling around the world. As a creative, we know it’s essential to have great vision, but the key is to effectively communicate your vision to an artist who can elevate it to the next level. The process of co-creation is where miracles happen, and it makes for a great behind-the-scenes story too.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

I am a fan of Gordon Parks’ photography. One of the greatest photographers of the 20th century, his work reveals important aspects of American culture from the 1940s to early 2000s. In many ways Parks was the jack of all traits considered the camera “a weapon against poverty and racism”; his deep commitment to social justice reflected in his work. A distinguished composer, his remarkable work is the greatest living example of an image that speaks more than a thousand words.

4. What kind of student were you?

I studied in a very competitive environment. There were many talented people in New York, and I had to push myself hard to survive. I still remember pulling all-nighters at Cosmo diner brainstorming with my ad partner till 5am over a cup of coffee. I have done a pretty good job back in school.

5. Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?



In 2014, Giraldi was the first commercial director to be ever included in the Advertising Hall of Fame

I took this commercial class in School of Visual Arts, and the instructor was the famous movie maker and commercial director, Bob Giraldi. Giraldi was also a creative director at the famous Y&R Ad Agency, won numerous awards and earned the distinction of being named as one of '101 Stars Behind 100 Years of Advertising.' He has directed over 4,000 commercials and this one time when I was studying in New York, he held a competition where the winner got a chance to dine at one of his restaurants in New York.

I could not let go of this opportunity and really worked hard. I won at the end, and I had the finest meal with the view of Statue of Liberty, it was sublime. One day, I want to open my own restaurant or bar and invite him. I still think of him as a great instructor, an iconic creative and a fabulous inspiration to students.

6. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

Well, I have worked in advertising industry for 9 years now and learnt to thrive under pressure. I agree that the deadline is the best motivation, but I very much enjoy working in a calm environment.

7. What app could you absolutely not live without?

Camera. I like framing things in a different way. Playing with angles, zooms and crops always allow me to discover something totally different and fresh. Sometimes it gets so abstract, you barely recognize what it is. This one time, I randomly zoomed in on a chair photo and my cousin asked if it was a pattern or a wallpaper he was staring at.

8. Do you have a nickname? How did you get it?

I don’t have a nickname but when I introduce myself to people, I tell them to call me ‘Hey Hon’. It does sound very similar to my name and it’s easy to remember.

9. What makes you really happy?

Driving alone listening to good music

10. Do you have any recurring dreams?

There is this black ocean that has been recurring in my dream since I was 10 years old. I can’t make sense of it, it’s not scary but definitely odd. In the dream I am standing in the midst of the black ocean and staring back at the beach.

11. Who is your 'hall pass' celebrity?

That would be music legend Dr.Dre. I have already watched ‘The Defiant Ones’ more than ten times!