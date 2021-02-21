Could R/GA be the innovation frontrunner of the marketing industry?

One of R/GA’s biggest achievements in 2020 was undoubtedly in innovation, boosted by the building and execution of its Batam tech hub. This new space, while not used for local client servicing, is rather a physical space used to expand and scale R/GA’s tech capabilities across APAC. Engineers—including those that work in quality assurance, content and front-end—positioned in the hub have worked with teams in Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney for clients including Google. Despite the agency’s fancy tech offerings, did it manage to hit its business goals in 2020?

Our full Agency Report Card on R/GA—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.