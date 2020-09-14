Marketing News
Emmet McGonagle
19 hours ago

Coca-Cola signs up Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi for Christmas ad

Wieden & Kennedy has created the work.

Coca-Cola: usually tours the UK with its truck
Coca-Cola: usually tours the UK with its truck

Coca-Cola has enlisted Academy Award-winning writer and director Taika Waititi for this year's Christmas ad.

The campaign has been created by Wieden & Kennedy and tells the story of a girl wanting to spend time with her father who has to work during the festive season.

The daughter hands her dad a note to deliver to Santa, which he then forgets to post on his way to work, prompting him to embark on a mad dash to the North Pole in search of Father Christmas.

After discovering that Santa is not home, the dad is awestruck to see the Coca-Cola truck drive to the fore with him behind the wheel.

Once the letter has been delivered, Santa agrees to give the man a lift home, fulfilling his daughter's festive wish to spend Christmas with her dad.

The campaign is set to launch next month, and is believed to have been produced through Hungry Man, which appointed Waititi to its team in 2008 following his success working as a director on musical sitcom Flight of the Conchords.

Typically, Coca-Cola celebrates the festive season with a nationwide tour of its truck in reference to a festive campaign from 1995. However, Campaign understands that this has been cancelled on what would have been it's 10th expedition.

Last year's Coca-Cola Christmas campaign encouraged people to come together during the festive season through a somewhat sinister depiction of Santa Claus.

In July 2019 JoJo Rabbit writer Waititi directed a campaign for rival drinks brand Pepsi starring aspiring astronaut Paul Rudd, while previous ads have included spots for Trebor and Pot Noodle.

Coca-Cola, Wieden & Kennedy and Hungry Man have been approached for comment by Campaign.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

