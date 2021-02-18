Advertising Marketing Media PR News
Campaign Staff
16 hours ago

CMOs set to weigh-in on creativity and effectiveness

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: It's free to register for next week's four-day virtual experience with top marketers from Mastercard, Visa, Spotify, Kraft Heinz, Pizza Hut, Unilever, TripAdvisor, STB, HP and more.

A wide range of CMOs will speak at Spikes X Campaign, beginning Monday.
A wide range of CMOs will speak at Spikes X Campaign, beginning Monday.

Next week Campaign Asia-Pacific and Spikes Asia will be uniting the creative and marketing community to share and exchange best practices, discussing top issues related to creativity and effectiveness. Leading the charge is a slate of top global and regional CMOs from some of the world's largest brands, set to weigh-in on the challenges they face as marketers and their opinions on what our industry needs.

Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Virtual Experience begins next Monday, February 22nd and runs through Thursday with content streaming from 2pm onwards each day.  Access is free but you must register for a free account to participate and and add sessions to your personalised “My Interests” page.

The agenda starts with a bang on Monday with an star panel of top regional creatives Tara Ford, Yasaharu Sasaki and Malcolm Poynton, hosted by Cannes Lions Philip Thomas and a one-on-one conversation with WPP CEO Mark Read by Campaign Asia's managing director Atifa Silk. 

And while CMOs and top creatives will be in the spotlight, there are plenty of other practical sessions, case studies and workshops for practitioners to learn from.

Campaign will also be publishing the Spikes Awards shortlists and Young Spikes winners as they're released on the morning of Tuesday, February 23rd, so there is plenty to look out for. 

Here's a sample of next week's agenda highlights:


 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

5 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

6 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

7 How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

8 Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

9 Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

10 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Related Articles

Ask WPP's Mark Read questions at Spikes Asia x Campaign
Advertising
Jan 27, 2021
Staff

Ask WPP's Mark Read questions at Spikes Asia x Campaign

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries
Advertising
Sep 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries

Spikes Asia brings awards forward to February 2021
Advertising
Aug 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia brings awards forward to February 2021

Spikes Asia 2020 to be held at Marina Bay Sands in October
Advertising
Mar 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia 2020 to be held at Marina Bay Sands in ...

Just Published

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

UNESCO joins Whisper's #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative

Watch the film conceptualised by Leo Burnett India here

P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India
Marketing
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

P&G wants equal representation of female directors ...

Part of the company's endeavour to drive equal opportunities for women and girls in education, at home, and in the workplace

How brands should deal with backlash
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

How brands should deal with backlash

Campaign India investigates what brands and agencies can do to maintain a healthy balance between ethical representation and standing their ground

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’
Advertising
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position ...

New Dentsu International CEO talks to Campaign.