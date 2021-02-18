CMOs set to weigh-in on creativity and effectiveness

Next week Campaign Asia-Pacific and Spikes Asia will be uniting the creative and marketing community to share and exchange best practices, discussing top issues related to creativity and effectiveness. Leading the charge is a slate of top global and regional CMOs from some of the world's largest brands, set to weigh-in on the challenges they face as marketers and their opinions on what our industry needs.

Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Virtual Experience begins next Monday, February 22nd and runs through Thursday with content streaming from 2pm onwards each day. Access is free but you must register for a free account to participate and and add sessions to your personalised “My Interests” page.

The agenda starts with a bang on Monday with an star panel of top regional creatives Tara Ford, Yasaharu Sasaki and Malcolm Poynton, hosted by Cannes Lions Philip Thomas and a one-on-one conversation with WPP CEO Mark Read by Campaign Asia's managing director Atifa Silk.

And while CMOs and top creatives will be in the spotlight, there are plenty of other practical sessions, case studies and workshops for practitioners to learn from.

Campaign will also be publishing the Spikes Awards shortlists and Young Spikes winners as they're released on the morning of Tuesday, February 23rd, so there is plenty to look out for.

Here's a sample of next week's agenda highlights:







