Media News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Clubhouse hires Maya Watson as head of global marketing

Watson joins Clubhouse from Netflix, where she served as director of social media and editorial and publishing.

Clubhouse hires Maya Watson as head of global marketing

Audio-chat social network Clubhouse has named Maya Watson as head of global marketing.

Watson joins from Netflix where served as director of social media for the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand offices and as director of editorial and publishing.

During her time there, Watson contributed to the launching of Netflix’s Strong Black Lead category and larger editorial strategy.

In a LinkedIn post, Watson said she is “honored and grateful to be joining [the] incredible team and global community” of Clubhouse. In a previous post, she stated she is grateful for her time at Netflix and met her goal of leaving “a legacy and fingerprint that [she] was there.”

Clubhouse also announced it is launching its first creator accelerator program, Clubhouse Creator First on Sunday’s regular weekly town hall.

The social networking platform is looking to support 20 creatives and help them host conversations, build an audience and monetize.

Creatives can apply online by March 31. The application asks creatives to upload an audio file of themselves speaking and asks questions regarding what tools creatives need most, including brand partnerships, sponsorships and monetisation.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

2 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

6 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

8 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

9 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

10 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Related Articles

How brands can leverage emerging audio platforms like Clubhouse
Media
Feb 21, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

How brands can leverage emerging audio platforms ...

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always will be
Media
Jan 22, 2021
Andrew Tenzer

Brand safety is a social media issue, and it always ...

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Digital
Jan 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

Should social media companies alone have the power to ban Donald Trump?
Digital
Jan 13, 2021
Omar Oakes

Should social media companies alone have the power ...

Just Published

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies
Digital
2 hours ago
Yuting Zhang

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies

Here’s how brands can move forward in a cookieless world.

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies last year
Advertising
2 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its ...

The tech giant revealed the number in its annual Ads Transparency Report

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division
Digital
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division

Chtrbox Represent, the new unit, will help talent manage key aspects of their business, including selecting their brand collaborations, personal branding and PR, content advisory, finance and admin support.

How to score virtual audience engagement with gamification
Digital
13 hours ago
Gregory Crandall

How to score virtual audience engagement with ...

Easter eggs, collecting points, AR and avatars can all add up to a more fun and interactive experience for virtual event audiences.