Carat undergoes substantial repositioning in 2020, but retention pains remain

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Carat underwent a "dramatic and substantial" repositioning of its brand and planning approach in 2020 as it attempted to stabilise and strengthen in the face of internal and external challenges faced by its parent company.

Dentsu’s revolving door of change continued to swing in 2020, affecting the leadership and structure of its media agencies in APAC, which trickled down to its largest media outfit, Carat. As this turbulence continued to impact staff and client retention, Carat attempted to strengthen and stabilise in 2020, including undergoing a "dramatic and substantial" repositioning of its brand and planning approach.

But was this all too little, too late? Our full Agency Report Card on Carat—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits. 

