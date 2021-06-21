Cannes Lions: Dove's 'Courage is beautiful' and BK's 'Moldy Whopper' win big in print and outdoor

Ogilvy London and Toronto have won the Grand Prix in the Press & Publishing Lions at Cannes with their "Courage is beautiful" work for Dove.

The category was one of several to be announced in the awards ceremony on the first day of Cannes Lions, along with the Outdoor and Design Lions.

"Courage is beautiful" also won a gold and a silver Lion in Press & Publishing, as well as a gold and a silver in Outdoor.

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

Publicis was the big winner in the outdoor category, with a hand in all three of the Grands Prix awarded.

They were Burger King's "Moldy Whopper"—created by David Miami, Ingo Stockholm and Publicis Romania—which also won a gold Lion in Print & Publishing, the only winner at that level from the US.

"Moldy Whopper" also won a gold each in both Outdoor and Press & Publishing.

The other Outdoor Grands Prix went to "Renault Zoe" by Publicis Conseil in Paris; and Heineken's "Shutter ads", by Publicis Italy.

There were two Grands Prix awarded in the Design Lions. One went to the UK's Superunion, for its work on eco-packaging brand Notpla. AKQA Stockholm took the other for H&M Looop, H&M's clothes recycling system.

Print & Publishing

Along with Ogilvy, there was one further gold from the UK, for Xbox One X's "The birth of gaming tourism" by McCann London.

There was one further silver from the UK, also going to Ogilvy for its work Relate, and one bronze for Leo Burnett London.

From the US, there was one silver Lion each for Saatchi & Saatchi New York, for its P&G campaign "Olay face the STEM gap", and Area 23's work for The Inevitable News. There was one bronze apiece for DDB Chicago and Alma Miami.

Other Press gold winners included Africa DDB in Sao Paulo's Folha de S.Paulo newspaper; and Scholz & Friends' "Tampon book" campaign for The Female Company.

Outdoor

Along with the one for Ogilvy, UK agencies won a further two golds: one for Leo Burnett's work for McDonald's, another for Wunderman Thompson's "The homeless bank" ad for HSBC.

UK shops also won three silvers: one each for Ogilvy, Leo Burnett for client McDonald's, and Anomaly's Ancestry's Piccadilly Lights campaign. The UK won a single bronze, for Publicis.Poke's Tourism Ireland client.

Aside from the Burger King campaign, US agencies won three golds: Arnold Worldwide for its Red Cross work, FCB Chicago for City of Chicago's "Boards of Change", and R/GA San Francisco's Reddit campaign.

The US won a total of four silvers: New York-based Small's work for Diesel; The Community's work on Oreo; Saatchi & Saatchi New York's Women in Film and BBH New York's work for Chief.

There were two US bronze Lions, for FCB Chicago and Google Creative Lab's work on Google Earth.

Other gold winners included Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne's Donation Dollar; AlmapBBDO in Sao Paulo's work for Havaianas; Publicis Conseil/Renault; Marcel Paris's Heetch; Serviceplan Germany's work on Mini and another for its work for Sea-Watch.

Design

The UK won three golds: one for Havas London's "The black plaque project" for Nubian Jak Community Trust and another jointly with the US for Google Creative Lab London and New York's Google Earth work.

The other UK awards were a silver for Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO's work on Bombay Sapphire; and three bronzes: one each for Havas London, AMV and TBWA\London.

Aside from Google Creative Lab, there were two further US golds: one for Jones Knowles Ritchie's Burger King rebrand, and another for FCB Chicago's City of Chicago work.

The country won six silvers: two for Brooklyn-based Center, and one each for Digitas Boston, Badger and Winters, FCB Chicago, and Area 23.

The US also won five bronzes: two for Area 23, and one apiece for Ogilvy Chicago, Spotify, and Design Army/Dean Alexander Productions.