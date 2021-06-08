Cannes Lions: 3 APAC entries on the Titanium, Innovation and Glass shortlists

Three entries—one each from Australia, Singapore and Japan—are the sum total of appearances for APAC work on the first three shortllists released by Cannes Lions for the awards taking place later this month.

Thinkerbell Melbourne, Ogilvy Singapore and Panasonic got the nods.

The Titanium shortlist contains no APAC entries among its 20 total entries.

The Innovation shortlist includes two of APAC's three shortlisted entries among its 17 total entries:

Thinkerbell Melbourne's 'Purple hive project', for Bega's B Honey brand (see "Honey brand deploys smart hives to protect Aussie bees").

Panasonic's 'Paigo - An experiement for explorers with Google', for Panasonic's Paigo educational AI camera toy.

The Glass: The Lion for Change shortlist includes one APAC entry among its 20 total entries:

Ogilvy Singapore's 'Please arrest me' for the RIT Foundation.

Here are the case posters for each of these entries (click to enlarge):