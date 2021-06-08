Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Cannes Lions: 3 APAC entries on the Titanium, Innovation and Glass shortlists

Thinkerbell, Ogilvy Singapore and Panasonic represent the region's only entries in the first three shortlisted categories.

Three entries—one each from Australia, Singapore and Japan—are the sum total of appearances for APAC work on the first three shortllists released by Cannes Lions for the awards taking place later this month.

Thinkerbell Melbourne, Ogilvy Singapore and Panasonic got the nods.

The Titanium shortlist contains no APAC entries among its 20 total entries.

The Innovation shortlist includes two of APAC's three shortlisted entries among its 17 total entries:

The Glass: The Lion for Change shortlist includes one APAC entry among its 20 total entries:

Here are the case posters for each of these entries (click to enlarge):

  
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

