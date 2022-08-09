Can Wunderman Thompson Health stay at the forefront of diversity and inclusion?

Bas Korsten and Dania Alarcon both pursued careers in advertising by accident. Korsten studied logistics and engineering in college, and Alarcon went to medical school before pivoting to a career in healthcare marketing.

But that’s what makes them a fit at Wunderman Thompson, which positions itself around combining creativity and technology for brands. Wunderman Thompson Health is a big and growing part of that effort, with nearly 900 employees and more than $200 million in revenue last year, according to MM+M.

Korsten and Alarcon talk about recent campaigns and efforts putting Wunderman Thompson at the forefront of equity and inclusion, such as Degree’s inclusive deodorant for disabled communities and the agency’s Health4Equity center of excellence, which Alarcon started to track and address inequities in healthcare and pharma.

