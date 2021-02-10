Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
Feb 10, 2021

Can FCB's confederation of offices put forth a convincing offer?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Content to operate as connected but fairly independent offices, FCB tried to make progress against the stiff headwinds of 2020.

FCB envisions brands as trees, with their roots embedded deep into a bedrock made up of purpose. With such strong foundations, they can be resilient even in the face of storm-force gales. And 2020, the agency's leaders believe, proved the wisdom of this metaphor not only for clients but also for the agency itself. But does FCB's confederation of fairly independent offices provide enough economy of scale to translate into ongoing business success?

Our full Agency Report Card on FCB—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.

