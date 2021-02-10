Can FCB's confederation of offices out forth a convincing offer?

FCB envisions brands as trees, with their roots embedded deep into a bedrock made up of purpose. With such strong foundations, they can be resilient even in the face of storm-force gales. And 2020, the agency's leaders believe, proved the wisdom of this metaphor not only for clients but also for the agency itself. But does FCB's confederation of fairly independent offices provide enough economy of scale to translate into ongoing business success?

Our full Agency Report Card on FCB—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.