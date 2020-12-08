Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Campaign Connect goes live: Global industry leaders convene to tackle new industry pressures

STARTING AT 2 PM (SG/HK): Hear global leaders from Unilever, Disney, Mondelez, Burger King, Electronic Arts, Kraft Heinz, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Accenture and many more on how marketing will move forward.

Today, Campaign Connect has assembled an international lineup of business leaders across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America to discuss the future of marketing,

The 12-hour global virtual event beginning at 2pm SIN/HK  intends to frame what has been an exceptional year of disruption to the industry.  Sessions held across the world will discuss how marketers and agencies are doing more with less, changing their business models, taking care of short and long-term brand health and are gearing up for a cookieless future.

After a year of unprecedented calls for social and cultural change, leaders will also look at meeting diversity and inclusion goals without tokenism or stereotyping, ensuring mental health is de-stigmatised and business objectives are met sustainably. 

AGENDA

Hear from top marketing leaders like Unilever CMO Conny Braams, Burger King CMO Fernando Machado, Mondelez global media investment lead Sindhuja Rai, Tesco group brand director Michelle McEttrick and Carlsberg marketing VP  Liam Newton alongside agency chiefs like WPP CEO Mark Read, MDC Partners CEO Mark Penn, MediaMonks CEO Victor Knaap and Mediabrands global chief culture officer Hermon Ghermay. 

For event enquiries, please feel free to contact Eleanor Hawkins, Head of Events Content at Eleanor.Hawkins@haymarket.asia

For partnership opportunities, please reach out to Gareth Scott, Commercial Director at Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia

