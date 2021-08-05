Marketing Analysis Data News
19 hours ago

Asia's top fast-food brands

While global quick-serve giants occupy the top-most spots in the fast-food category in our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, local favourites still satisfy stomachs in individual markets.

Asia's top fast-food brands

You can probably guess Asia's top two fast-food brands without much thought, and global brands fill the top six spots on our exclusive list of Asia's top fast-food brands. Made-in-the-region brands from Japan, Philippines and Thailand, however, crack the top 10 to take the last four positions. 

The list of Asia's top 10 favourite fast-food brands is compiled from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands explores consumer attitudes in 14 Asia-Pacific markets and encompasses 15 major product and service categories.

Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 fast-food brands:

Brand 2021 2020 Change
McDonald's 1 1 0
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) 2 2 0
Pizza Hut 3 3 0
Burger King 4 4 0
Domino's 5 6 +1
Subway 6 5 -1
Jollibee 7 7 0
Mos Burger 8 8 0
Lotteria 9 9 0
The Pizza Company 10 10 0


MORE TASTY TIDBITS
Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite quick-serve restaurants

McDonald's is No. 1 in 11 markets, and takes second position in the other three:

  • South Korea (Burger King)
  • Thailand (KFC)
  • Philippines (Jollibee)

Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):

  • Cafe De Coral
  • Fairwood
  • Hungry Jack's*
  • Long John Silver's
  • Maxims
  • Mister Donut
  • Papa John's
  • Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
  • Yoshinoya
  • Zhenkungfu

* Note that Burger King's overall rank would probably be higher if it operated as Burger King in Australia.

Market victories
These brands got a high ranking in one market, but finished outside the overall APAC top 10: 

  • Australia: Hungry Jack's (3)
  • China: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (4)
  • India: Saravana Bhavan (7)
  • Japan: Mister Donut (5)
  • Korea: Papa John's (9)
  • Hong Kong: Cafe de Coral (2), Maxims (6)
  • Indonesia: Yoshinoya (5)
  • Philippines: Shakey's (4)

One-offs
Several brands got name-checked in only one market, and New Zealand is particularly idiosyncratic:

  • Singapore: Fried & Tasty,  Yellow Cab Pizza
  • Taiwan: Dandan Hamburg
  • Philippines: Chowking, Army Navy, Tropical Hut
  • New Zealand: Burger Fuel, Georgie Pie, Hell Pizza, Kiwiberri, Mexicali, Pita Pit, Taco Bell

Campaign Asia-Pacific

