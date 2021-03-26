Advertising Digital Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

As the pandemic bit, Iris sought supporting pillars

AGENCY REPORT CARD: As a small agency in a consolidating market, Iris already has the odds stacked against it. With top management flux and several business losses, can Iris keep its focus and thrive despite its lack of heft?

As the pandemic bit, Iris sought supporting pillars

It was a hectic 2020 for the top management at Iris. Even as the creative shop did strong work for the like of Singapore’s NTUC FairPrice, as well as brands such as Philips and Samsung, it was hit hard by the pandemic. On top of that, the agency endured a fair amount of leadership flux. Meanwhile it sought to secure four stabilising pillar clients. The agency also spread itself out—it lists a full 28 specialisations—as it sought new business. Has Iris spread itself too thin?

Our full Agency Report Card on Iris—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

3 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

4 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

5 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

6 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

7 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

9 After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2020: Iris
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Iris

Agency Report Card 2020: Reprise
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Reprise

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu

Just Published

Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?

Supply path optimisation promises to fix programmatic's transparency issues, as well as reduce the adtech tax and protect against fraud. It's a promising development that is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, but how does it work?

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites
Data
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Shopee runs away with the race for most 2020 visitors, according to a report from iPrice, SimilarWeb and Appsflyer.

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers
News
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers

INSPIRATION STATION: A group of agency leaders in the Philippines have created Artists of Advertising, an online gallery dedicated to artwork by industry practitioners.

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy
Marketing
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang ...

A great many brands find themselves facing consumer ire and losing their celebrity endorsers in China as a boycott that began with H&M continues to spiral.