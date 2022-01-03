APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Lifeasy China, Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd China, NEA Singapore 95.0 94.5 551 2 ↑ - WPP The Coca-Cola Company Global 66.0 66.0 1 3 ↓ 2 Wunderman Thompson Vedanta India Project, Mega Lifesciences Public Co Ltd India Project 59.0 59.0 237 4 4 DDB PepsiCo Australia, Cupra Australia, News Corp Australia 50.3 50.3 208 5 ↓ 3 Leo Burnett McDonald's China Project, Siam Kubota Thailand, PMI Hong Kong Project 51.0 GIO insurance Australia 49.6 159 6 6 Digitas MOC Project, UnionPay Project, Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project 30.7 30.7 52 7 ↓ 5 Havas Worldwide AKARA CAPITAL ADVISORS PVT LTD India, ERUDITUS India 30.0 29.0 93 8 ↓ 7 Dentsu KSF China Project, Ito En China Project 26.1 United Airlines Global 25.1 87 9 ↓ 8 BBDO Swisse Australia, Victoria Departmnet of Transport Australia, Smoore (Vaping Chip) China Project 24.9 24.4 105 10 ↓ 9 Publicis Estee Lauder China Project, iGuzzini China Project, Codex Beauty China 20.2 19.2 100

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Yili China, China Sports Lottery China Planning, Lovely Professional University India 170.7 Meta (Facebook etc) Global 136.1 177 2 ↑ 10 MediaCom The Coca-Cola Company Global, RCRC SaudiArabia, Exide Battery India Digital 72.1 Breitling China 67.9 51 3 ↓ 2 Wavemaker Foodpanda Philippines, Zuellig Pharmaceuticals Philippines 60.3 Campari Group Australia 56.4 127 4 ↓ 3 PHD Google Australia, Ikea Thailand, New Zealand Lotto New Zealand 49.8 Brillon India 48.1 75 5 ↓ 4 OMD Beiersdorf APAC, Danone Thailand, Sun Life Financial Hong Kong 48.5 Yili China TV Buying 33.4 93 6 ↓ 5 Zenith Subway Australia, Reckitt Australia 47.2 Edrington Singapore 30.1 56 7 ↓ 6 Publicis Media Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan 25.0 25.0 2 8 8 Spark Foundry Johnson & Johnson Australia, Meta (Facebook etc) Global, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia 21.8 21.6 29 9 ↑ 12 Universal McCann Foodpanda Malaysia, Meter Bonwe China, Menulog Australia 21.3 21.3 41 10 ↓ 9 Initiative Reckitt (Offline Media) Indonesia, Bombinate Technologies (Koo Media) India 21.0 Hamdard(Offline) India 19.6 54

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA WPP The Coca-Cola Company Global Apparent Clear Dynamics Australia Apparent 1KIND Australia Digitas MOC Project China DDB PepsiCo Australia Grey Group UBank Australia CHE Proximity Australian Gas Networks Australia MullenLowe Group UPS Singapore MullenLowe Group Bayer - Saridon And Supradyn India M&C Saatchi Group Nando's Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Mediacom The Coca-Cola Company Global Essence Google Global MindShare Yili China MindShare China Sports Lottery Planning China MindShare Yadea (Electric Bikes) Planning China OMD Beiersdorf APAC Universal McCann foodpanda Malaysia Universal McCann Meter Bonwe China Havas Media Dolce & Gabbana Global Zenith Subway Australia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].