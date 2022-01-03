APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Lifeasy China, Sunwoda Electronic Co Ltd China, NEA Singapore
|95.0
|94.5
|551
|2↑
|-
|WPP
|The Coca-Cola Company Global
|66.0
|66.0
|1
|3↓
|2
|Wunderman Thompson
|Vedanta India Project, Mega Lifesciences Public Co Ltd India Project
|59.0
|59.0
|237
|4
|4
|DDB
|PepsiCo Australia, Cupra Australia, News Corp Australia
|50.3
|50.3
|208
|5↓
|3
|Leo Burnett
|McDonald's China Project, Siam Kubota Thailand, PMI Hong Kong Project
|51.0
|GIO insurance Australia
|49.6
|159
|6
|6
|Digitas
|MOC Project, UnionPay Project, Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project
|30.7
|30.7
|52
|7↓
|5
|Havas Worldwide
|AKARA CAPITAL ADVISORS PVT LTD India, ERUDITUS India
|30.0
|29.0
|93
|8↓
|7
|Dentsu
|KSF China Project, Ito En China Project
|26.1
|United Airlines Global
|25.1
|87
|9↓
|8
|BBDO
|Swisse Australia, Victoria Departmnet of Transport Australia, Smoore (Vaping Chip) China Project
|24.9
|24.4
|105
|10↓
|9
|Publicis
|Estee Lauder China Project, iGuzzini China Project, Codex Beauty China
|20.2
|19.2
|100
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Yili China, China Sports Lottery China Planning, Lovely Professional University India
|170.7
|Meta (Facebook etc) Global
|136.1
|177
|2↑
|10
|MediaCom
|The Coca-Cola Company Global, RCRC SaudiArabia, Exide Battery India Digital
|72.1
|Breitling China
|67.9
|51
|3↓
|2
|Wavemaker
|Foodpanda Philippines, Zuellig Pharmaceuticals Philippines
|60.3
|Campari Group Australia
|56.4
|127
|4↓
|3
|PHD
|Google Australia, Ikea Thailand, New Zealand Lotto New Zealand
|49.8
|Brillon India
|48.1
|75
|5↓
|4
|OMD
|Beiersdorf APAC, Danone Thailand, Sun Life Financial Hong Kong
|48.5
|Yili China TV Buying
|33.4
|93
|6↓
|5
|Zenith
|Subway Australia, Reckitt Australia
|47.2
|Edrington Singapore
|30.1
|56
|7↓
|6
|Publicis Media
|Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan
|25.0
|25.0
|2
|8
|8
|Spark Foundry
|Johnson & Johnson Australia, Meta (Facebook etc) Global, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia
|21.8
|21.6
|29
|9↑
|12
|Universal McCann
|Foodpanda Malaysia, Meter Bonwe China, Menulog Australia
|21.3
|21.3
|41
|10↓
|9
|Initiative
|Reckitt (Offline Media) Indonesia, Bombinate Technologies (Koo Media) India
|21.0
|Hamdard(Offline) India
|19.6
|54
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|WPP
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Global
|Apparent
|Clear Dynamics
|Australia
|Apparent
|1KIND
|Australia
|Digitas
|MOC Project
|China
|DDB
|PepsiCo
|Australia
|Grey Group
|UBank
|Australia
|CHE Proximity
|Australian Gas Networks
|Australia
|MullenLowe Group
|UPS
|Singapore
|MullenLowe Group
|Bayer - Saridon And Supradyn
|India
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Nando's
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Mediacom
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Global
|Essence
|Global
|MindShare
|Yili
|China
|MindShare
|China Sports Lottery Planning
|China
|MindShare
|Yadea (Electric Bikes) Planning
|China
|OMD
|Beiersdorf
|APAC
|Universal McCann
|foodpanda
|Malaysia
|Universal McCann
|Meter Bonwe
|China
|Havas Media
|Dolce & Gabbana
|Global
|Zenith
|Subway
|Australia
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].