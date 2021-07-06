Advertising Media Data News
APAC New Business League: May 2021 report

Dentsu and BBDO rise multiple notches on the creative ranking, while Wavemaker and Publicis switch spots on the media table in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Singapore Police Force Singapore, Yokogawa Singapore, Semir Garment China 56.1   56.1 286
2 2 Leo Burnett Infiniti Japan Project, Jidu Auto China Project, Infiniti China Project 43.7 Fortis Healthcare India 42.8 98
3 3 Wunderman Thompson Dell (Production) India, Innoviti Payment Solutions India, Biofi India 28.0   28.0 122
4 4 DDB Mekeni Food Corporation Philippines, Proximo Australia, New Balance Australia 16.1   16.1 72
5 8 Dentsu Geely China Project, Nintendo Switch China Project, VW, Audi SUVs China 16.1 United Airlines Global 15.1 48
6 10 BBDO Audi Singapore, Hennessy China Project, Lead Construction Korea Project 14.3   14.3 63
7 5 Grey Group E Learning China Project, Ooredoo Qatar, Tencent China Project 14.1   14.1 46
8 6 McCann Worldgroup Farfetch China Project, Red Fiber Broadband Philippines Project 13.4   13.4 42
9 9 VMLY&R Pizza Hut Australia, Colgate Singapore Project, Top Solvent Thailand 14.4 LG TVs Global 12.0 107
10 7 Publicis Asiamiles Hong Kong Project, Kalpataru Builders India 12.8   11.8 45

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Zenith Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China, Carsome, DTwelve Spaces 33.7 Techcombank Vietnam 29.2 20
2 4 Wavemaker L’Oréal India, JD.com Planning China, Lixiang Performance China 29.0 South Australia Tourism Australia 26.7 67
3 3 PHD Servicenow APAC, Paragon Tech Malaysia, Lead School India 25.5   25.5 32
4 2 Publicis Media Stellantis Global 24.0   24.0 1
5 6 OMD Philips Global, Canva Australia, Royal Philips China 17.5 Eastspring Thailand 15.5 37
6 5 Carat General Motors Specialty Vehicles Australia, South Australia Tourism Australia, Mengniu Dairy China 14.4 Curtin University Australia 9.8 52
7 7 Universal McCann Abbott Nutrition China, CDO Philippines, Game Bean Taiwan Project 7.8   7.8 17
8 8 Havas Media OZiva India, Link Aja Indonesia(Offline), Wuling Motors Indonesia 8.6 LBC Philippines 7.5 22
9 10 Initiative Cigna Global, Line Shopping Thailand Project, Taisho Indonesia, Cred India, Plush Sofas Australia 7.6 Hamdard(Offline) India 6.2 25
10 9 Spark Foundry Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project, Brown Forman SEA  4.3   4.2 8

TOP 10 MAY APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
TBWA Philips Global
Dentsu VW, Audi SUVs China
Leo Burnett Infiniti Project Japan
The Secret Little Agency StarHub Singapore
VMLY&R Pizza Hut Australia
Ogilvy Semir Garment (Parent Co) China
Ogilvy Singapore Police Force Singapore
BBDO Audi Singapore
Wunderman Thompson  Click Frenzy  Australia
Thinkerbell REA Project Australia

TOP 10 MAY APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Wavemaker L’Oréal India
Wavemaker JD.com - Planning China
OMD Philips Global
Initiative Cigna Global
PHD Servicenow APAC
Mindshare Fiture China
OMD Canva Australia
OMD Royal Philips China
Wavemaker Lixiang - Performance China
Carat General Motors Specialty Vehicles Australia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

