APAC New Business League: May 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Singapore Police Force Singapore, Yokogawa Singapore, Semir Garment China
|56.1
|56.1
|286
|2
|2
|Leo Burnett
|Infiniti Japan Project, Jidu Auto China Project, Infiniti China Project
|43.7
|Fortis Healthcare India
|42.8
|98
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Dell (Production) India, Innoviti Payment Solutions India, Biofi India
|28.0
|28.0
|122
|4
|4
|DDB
|Mekeni Food Corporation Philippines, Proximo Australia, New Balance Australia
|16.1
|16.1
|72
|↑5
|8
|Dentsu
|Geely China Project, Nintendo Switch China Project, VW, Audi SUVs China
|16.1
|United Airlines Global
|15.1
|48
|↑6
|10
|BBDO
|Audi Singapore, Hennessy China Project, Lead Construction Korea Project
|14.3
|14.3
|63
|↓7
|5
|Grey Group
|E Learning China Project, Ooredoo Qatar, Tencent China Project
|14.1
|14.1
|46
|↓8
|6
|McCann Worldgroup
|Farfetch China Project, Red Fiber Broadband Philippines Project
|13.4
|13.4
|42
|9
|9
|VMLY&R
|Pizza Hut Australia, Colgate Singapore Project, Top Solvent Thailand
|14.4
|LG TVs Global
|12.0
|107
|↓10
|7
|Publicis
|Asiamiles Hong Kong Project, Kalpataru Builders India
|12.8
|11.8
|45
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Zenith
|Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China, Carsome, DTwelve Spaces
|33.7
|Techcombank Vietnam
|29.2
|20
|↑2
|4
|Wavemaker
|L’Oréal India, JD.com Planning China, Lixiang Performance China
|29.0
|South Australia Tourism Australia
|26.7
|67
|3
|3
|PHD
|Servicenow APAC, Paragon Tech Malaysia, Lead School India
|25.5
|25.5
|32
|↓4
|2
|Publicis Media
|Stellantis Global
|24.0
|24.0
|1
|↑5
|6
|OMD
|Philips Global, Canva Australia, Royal Philips China
|17.5
|Eastspring Thailand
|15.5
|37
|↓6
|5
|Carat
|General Motors Specialty Vehicles Australia, South Australia Tourism Australia, Mengniu Dairy China
|14.4
|Curtin University Australia
|9.8
|52
|7
|7
|Universal McCann
|Abbott Nutrition China, CDO Philippines, Game Bean Taiwan Project
|7.8
|7.8
|17
|8
|8
|Havas Media
|OZiva India, Link Aja Indonesia(Offline), Wuling Motors Indonesia
|8.6
|LBC Philippines
|7.5
|22
|↑9
|10
|Initiative
|Cigna Global, Line Shopping Thailand Project, Taisho Indonesia, Cred India, Plush Sofas Australia
|7.6
|Hamdard(Offline) India
|6.2
|25
|↓10
|9
|Spark Foundry
|Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project, Brown Forman SEA
|4.3
|4.2
|8
TOP 10 MAY APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|TBWA
|Philips
|Global
|Dentsu
|VW, Audi SUVs
|China
|Leo Burnett
|Infiniti Project
|Japan
|The Secret Little Agency
|StarHub
|Singapore
|VMLY&R
|Pizza Hut
|Australia
|Ogilvy
|Semir Garment (Parent Co)
|China
|Ogilvy
|Singapore Police Force
|Singapore
|BBDO
|Audi
|Singapore
|Wunderman Thompson
|Click Frenzy
|Australia
|Thinkerbell
|REA Project
|Australia
TOP 10 MAY APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Wavemaker
|L’Oréal
|India
|Wavemaker
|JD.com - Planning
|China
|OMD
|Philips
|Global
|Initiative
|Cigna
|Global
|PHD
|Servicenow
|APAC
|Mindshare
|Fiture
|China
|OMD
|Canva
|Australia
|OMD
|Royal Philips
|China
|Wavemaker
|Lixiang - Performance
|China
|Carat
|General Motors Specialty Vehicles
|Australia
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].