APAC New Business League: January 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Nippon Paint Holdings China, Huawei China, Bank of China 23.2 Siemens Global 22.2 113 2 ↑ 5 DDB DoorDash Australia, Airtel India Project, Oroton Australia 11.9 11.9 20 3 ↑ 17 BBH Singapore Tourism Board Singapore 9.2 9.2 1 4 ↑ 7 BBDO EBM Insurance Australia, Budweiser China project 6.5 6.5 17 5 ↑ 13 M&C Saatchi Group TikTok Indonesia Project, Shareit Global India Project, Lancar by Danamas Indonesia Project 1.6 1.6 8 6 ↑ 11 Saatchi & Saatchi Siemens Global 1.0 1.0 1 7 ↑ 26 Wondrlab Everest India, Spotify India, Times of India 0.9 0.9 19 8 ↓ 4 Wunderman Thompson LAUNCHMYCAREER India, HSBC India Project, Hero Electric India 0.8 0.8 12 9 ↑ 87 The Royals Deliveroo Australia, SmartPay Australia, Guide Dogs Australia 0.5 0.5 4 10 ↑ 25 Kinnect Berger Paints India, DSM Group India, Birla IVF & Fertility India 0.3 0.3 4

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Dyson China, Britannia India, Zegna China 26.4 Danamon Indonesia 25.0 26 2 ↑ 6 Zenith Singapore Tourism Board Singapore 5.2 5.2 1 3 ↑ 4 PHD Chanel China, Chanel Hong Kong Project, Paragon Indonesia Digital 4.4 4.4 8 4 - IPG Team Dynamic BMW, Mini ANZ AP ZA ME 2.0 2.0 2 5 5 OMD L'Oreal Hong Kong Porject, Te Pukenga New Zealand, Danamon Indonesia 1.9 1.9 9 6 ↓ 2 MediaCom Vinamilk Vietnam Planning & Digital, Raise Financial Services India 1.7 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital 1.5 5 7 ↑ 26 Ryvalmedia Bet365 Digital Australia, Live Nation Australia, New Era Australia 1.0 1.0 9 8 - Hearts & Science Superloop Australia Project 0.2 0.2 2 9 ↑ 21 Media Kinnect Turtlemint India 0.0 0.0 1 10 - DRUM ANZ New Zealand Projects, James Hardie New Zealand Projects, Bunnings New Zealand Projects 0.0 0.0 7

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA BBH STB Singapore DDB DoorDash Australia Saatchi & Saatchi Siemens Global DDB Airtel Project India Ogilvy Nippon Paint Holdings China Ogilvy Huawei China Ogilvy Bank of China China M&C Saatchi Group TikTok Project Indonesia BBDO EBM Insurance Australia DDB Oroton Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Mindshare Dyson China Zenith STB Singapore PHD Chanel China Mindshare Britannia India Mindshare Zegna China IPG Team Dynamic BMW, Mini ANZ AP ZA ME MediaCom Vinamilk Planning & Digital Vietnam Mindshare PT. PARAGON TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION Indonesia Mindshare Meesho India OMD L'Oreal Porject Hong Kong

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].