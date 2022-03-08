Advertising Media Analysis Data News
APAC New Business League: January 2022 report

The race begins anew in R3's first tally of APAC new business for the year. Because the counts start from zero, the ranking includes some smaller agencies, such as Wondrlab, The Royals, Kinnect and Ryvalmedia.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Nippon Paint Holdings China, Huawei China, Bank of China 23.2 Siemens Global 22.2 113
2 5 DDB DoorDash Australia, Airtel India Project, Oroton Australia 11.9   11.9 20
3 17 BBH Singapore Tourism Board Singapore 9.2   9.2 1
4 7 BBDO EBM Insurance Australia, Budweiser China project 6.5   6.5 17
5 13 M&C Saatchi Group TikTok Indonesia Project, Shareit Global India Project, Lancar by Danamas Indonesia Project 1.6   1.6 8
6 11 Saatchi & Saatchi Siemens Global 1.0   1.0 1
7 26 Wondrlab Everest India, Spotify India, Times of India  0.9   0.9 19
8 4 Wunderman Thompson LAUNCHMYCAREER India, HSBC India Project, Hero Electric India 0.8   0.8 12
9 87 The Royals Deliveroo Australia, SmartPay Australia, Guide Dogs Australia 0.5   0.5 4
10 25 Kinnect Berger Paints India, DSM Group India, Birla IVF & Fertility India 0.3   0.3 4

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Dyson China, Britannia India, Zegna China 26.4 Danamon Indonesia 25.0 26
2 6 Zenith Singapore Tourism Board Singapore 5.2   5.2 1
3 4 PHD Chanel China, Chanel Hong Kong Project, Paragon Indonesia Digital  4.4   4.4 8
4 - IPG Team Dynamic BMW, Mini ANZ AP ZA ME 2.0   2.0 2
5 5 OMD L'Oreal Hong Kong Porject, Te Pukenga New Zealand, Danamon Indonesia 1.9   1.9 9
6 2 MediaCom Vinamilk Vietnam Planning & Digital, Raise Financial Services India 1.7 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital  1.5 5
7 26 Ryvalmedia Bet365 Digital Australia, Live Nation Australia, New Era Australia 1.0   1.0 9
8 - Hearts & Science Superloop Australia Project 0.2   0.2 2
9 21 Media Kinnect Turtlemint India 0.0   0.0 1
10 - DRUM ANZ New Zealand Projects, James Hardie New Zealand Projects, Bunnings New Zealand Projects 0.0   0.0 7

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
BBH STB Singapore
DDB DoorDash Australia
Saatchi & Saatchi Siemens Global
DDB Airtel Project India
Ogilvy Nippon Paint Holdings China
Ogilvy Huawei China
Ogilvy Bank of China China
M&C Saatchi Group TikTok Project Indonesia
BBDO EBM Insurance Australia
DDB Oroton Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Mindshare Dyson China
Zenith STB Singapore
PHD Chanel China
Mindshare Britannia India
Mindshare Zegna China
IPG Team Dynamic BMW, Mini ANZ AP ZA ME
MediaCom Vinamilk Planning & Digital Vietnam
Mindshare PT. PARAGON TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION Indonesia
Mindshare Meesho India
OMD L'Oreal Porject  Hong Kong

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

