APAC New Business League: January 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Nippon Paint Holdings China, Huawei China, Bank of China
|23.2
|Siemens Global
|22.2
|113
|2↑
|5
|DDB
|DoorDash Australia, Airtel India Project, Oroton Australia
|11.9
|11.9
|20
|3↑
|17
|BBH
|Singapore Tourism Board Singapore
|9.2
|9.2
|1
|4↑
|7
|BBDO
|EBM Insurance Australia, Budweiser China project
|6.5
|6.5
|17
|5↑
|13
|M&C Saatchi Group
|TikTok Indonesia Project, Shareit Global India Project, Lancar by Danamas Indonesia Project
|1.6
|1.6
|8
|6↑
|11
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Siemens Global
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|7↑
|26
|Wondrlab
|Everest India, Spotify India, Times of India
|0.9
|0.9
|19
|8↓
|4
|Wunderman Thompson
|LAUNCHMYCAREER India, HSBC India Project, Hero Electric India
|0.8
|0.8
|12
|9↑
|87
|The Royals
|Deliveroo Australia, SmartPay Australia, Guide Dogs Australia
|0.5
|0.5
|4
|10↑
|25
|Kinnect
|Berger Paints India, DSM Group India, Birla IVF & Fertility India
|0.3
|0.3
|4
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Dyson China, Britannia India, Zegna China
|26.4
|Danamon Indonesia
|25.0
|26
|2↑
|6
|Zenith
|Singapore Tourism Board Singapore
|5.2
|5.2
|1
|3↑
|4
|PHD
|Chanel China, Chanel Hong Kong Project, Paragon Indonesia Digital
|4.4
|4.4
|8
|4
|-
|IPG Team Dynamic
|BMW, Mini ANZ AP ZA ME
|2.0
|2.0
|2
|5
|5
|OMD
|L'Oreal Hong Kong Porject, Te Pukenga New Zealand, Danamon Indonesia
|1.9
|1.9
|9
|6↓
|2
|MediaCom
|Vinamilk Vietnam Planning & Digital, Raise Financial Services India
|1.7
|Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital
|1.5
|5
|7↑
|26
|Ryvalmedia
|Bet365 Digital Australia, Live Nation Australia, New Era Australia
|1.0
|1.0
|9
|8
|-
|Hearts & Science
|Superloop Australia Project
|0.2
|0.2
|2
|9↑
|21
|Media Kinnect
|Turtlemint India
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|10
|-
|DRUM
|ANZ New Zealand Projects, James Hardie New Zealand Projects, Bunnings New Zealand Projects
|0.0
|0.0
|7
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|BBH
|STB
|Singapore
|DDB
|DoorDash
|Australia
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Siemens
|Global
|DDB
|Airtel Project
|India
|Ogilvy
|Nippon Paint Holdings
|China
|Ogilvy
|Huawei
|China
|Ogilvy
|Bank of China
|China
|M&C Saatchi Group
|TikTok Project
|Indonesia
|BBDO
|EBM Insurance
|Australia
|DDB
|Oroton
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Mindshare
|Dyson
|China
|Zenith
|STB
|Singapore
|PHD
|Chanel
|China
|Mindshare
|Britannia
|India
|Mindshare
|Zegna
|China
|IPG Team Dynamic
|BMW, Mini
|ANZ AP ZA ME
|MediaCom
|Vinamilk Planning & Digital
|Vietnam
|Mindshare
|PT. PARAGON TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION
|Indonesia
|Mindshare
|Meesho
|India
|OMD
|L'Oreal Porject
|Hong Kong
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].