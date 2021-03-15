Advertising Media Data News
APAC New Business League: January 2021 report

The dollar totals and rankings start over in R3's first new-business report for 2021, resulting in appearances for some agencies that don't normally rank in the top 10.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Dairy Farm Malaysia, Tommy Hilfiger China, Philips Singapore Project 11.9   11.9 53
2 9 VMLY&R IDFC India, Nebula Thailand Project 10.0 Furphy Australia 9.9 33
3 13 McCann Worldgroup Harley Davidson Japan Project, Birla Carbon India, Florasis China Project 5.6   5.6 6
4 3 Wunderman Thompson DTAC Thailand Project, Ford Thailand Project, IKEA Japan Project 4.6   4.6 11
5 8 Leo Burnett Yili Yousuanru China, Case IH Australia, Yinlu China Project 3.3 Fortis Healthcare India 3.3 22
6 7 Sapient Alfa Romeo China, SCHUCO China, NBA China Project 2.9   2.9 9
7 - IPG Team Dynamic BMW India 2.0   2.0 1
8 31 The Womb MPL India, WheelsEMI India 1.9   1.9 2
9 24 BBH GARENA ONLINE China Project, Martell China Project, Hotstar India Project 1.8   1.8 4
10 21 MullenLowe Group HBF Australia, Seventh Generation Singapore Project, OLX Auto India 1.6   1.6 6

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 5 Zenith L'Oreal China, Sanofi China, Urban Company India 30.8 Techcombank Vietnam 30.6 3
2 2 Wavemaker SAIC - L China, Brita China, XINGYIN (RED) China 10.1   10.1 29
3 6 PHD DIDI China, Calzedonia China, PTT (Petroleum Authority of Thailand) Thailand 7.8   7.8 5
4 15 Havas Media Infiniti China, J&J Acuvue China, TK Maxx Australia 3.3   3.3 5
5 4 MediaCom Longi China, Ecco China, Masterise Homes Vietnam 1.1   1.1 4
6 8 OMD Reckitt Benckiser Taiwan, Gamania Taiwan, Tencent Financial Technology China 0.5   0.5 6
7 14 Universal McCann Department of Tourism Philippines Project, VIG Partner Korea Project, LF Mall Korea Project 0.3   0.3 6
8 10 Initiative Prulife UK Ph Philippines, Ninja Van Ph Philippines Project, ILOILO Project 0.3   0.3 5
9 - Bohemia Chemist2U Australia 0.2   0.2 1
10 12 Spark Foundry Alibaba Cloud China Project 0.1   0.1 1

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
IPG Team Dynamic BMW India
The Womb MPL India
VMLY&R IDFC India
MullenLowe Group HBF Australia
Society Woolworths Australia
M&C Saatchi Origin Energy Australia
VMLY&R Nebula Project Thailand
VMLY&R Friesland Campina  (E-commerce & Digital ) Vietnam
BBH GARENA Project China
BBH PRC - Martell Project China

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Zenith L'Oreal China
PHD DIDI China
Havas Media Infiniti China
Wavemaker SAIC - L China
PHD CALZEDONIA China
Mindshare Health & Happiness Group Project China
Mindshare Ford China Project China
Wavemaker Brita China
Wavemaker XINGYIN (RED) China
Wavemaker Zydus Cadila Pharmaceutical India

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

