APAC New Business League: January 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Dairy Farm Malaysia, Tommy Hilfiger China, Philips Singapore Project
|11.9
|11.9
|53
|2
|9
|VMLY&R
|IDFC India, Nebula Thailand Project
|10.0
|Furphy Australia
|9.9
|33
|3
|13
|McCann Worldgroup
|Harley Davidson Japan Project, Birla Carbon India, Florasis China Project
|5.6
|5.6
|6
|4
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|DTAC Thailand Project, Ford Thailand Project, IKEA Japan Project
|4.6
|4.6
|11
|5
|8
|Leo Burnett
|Yili Yousuanru China, Case IH Australia, Yinlu China Project
|3.3
|Fortis Healthcare India
|3.3
|22
|6
|7
|Sapient
|Alfa Romeo China, SCHUCO China, NBA China Project
|2.9
|2.9
|9
|7
|-
|IPG Team Dynamic
|BMW India
|2.0
|2.0
|1
|8
|31
|The Womb
|MPL India, WheelsEMI India
|1.9
|1.9
|2
|9
|24
|BBH
|GARENA ONLINE China Project, Martell China Project, Hotstar India Project
|1.8
|1.8
|4
|10
|21
|MullenLowe Group
|HBF Australia, Seventh Generation Singapore Project, OLX Auto India
|1.6
|1.6
|6
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|5
|Zenith
|L'Oreal China, Sanofi China, Urban Company India
|30.8
|Techcombank Vietnam
|30.6
|3
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|SAIC - L China, Brita China, XINGYIN (RED) China
|10.1
|10.1
|29
|3
|6
|PHD
|DIDI China, Calzedonia China, PTT (Petroleum Authority of Thailand) Thailand
|7.8
|7.8
|5
|4
|15
|Havas Media
|Infiniti China, J&J Acuvue China, TK Maxx Australia
|3.3
|3.3
|5
|5
|4
|MediaCom
|Longi China, Ecco China, Masterise Homes Vietnam
|1.1
|1.1
|4
|6
|8
|OMD
|Reckitt Benckiser Taiwan, Gamania Taiwan, Tencent Financial Technology China
|0.5
|0.5
|6
|7
|14
|Universal McCann
|Department of Tourism Philippines Project, VIG Partner Korea Project, LF Mall Korea Project
|0.3
|0.3
|6
|8
|10
|Initiative
|Prulife UK Ph Philippines, Ninja Van Ph Philippines Project, ILOILO Project
|0.3
|0.3
|5
|9
|-
|Bohemia
|Chemist2U Australia
|0.2
|0.2
|1
|10
|12
|Spark Foundry
|Alibaba Cloud China Project
|0.1
|0.1
|1
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|IPG Team Dynamic
|BMW
|India
|The Womb
|MPL
|India
|VMLY&R
|IDFC
|India
|MullenLowe Group
|HBF
|Australia
|Society
|Woolworths
|Australia
|M&C Saatchi
|Origin Energy
|Australia
|VMLY&R
|Nebula Project
|Thailand
|VMLY&R
|Friesland Campina (E-commerce & Digital )
|Vietnam
|BBH
|GARENA Project
|China
|BBH
|PRC - Martell Project
|China
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Zenith
|L'Oreal
|China
|PHD
|DIDI
|China
|Havas Media
|Infiniti
|China
|Wavemaker
|SAIC - L
|China
|PHD
|CALZEDONIA
|China
|Mindshare
|Health & Happiness Group Project
|China
|Mindshare
|Ford China Project
|China
|Wavemaker
|Brita
|China
|Wavemaker
|XINGYIN (RED)
|China
|Wavemaker
|Zydus Cadila Pharmaceutical
|India
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].