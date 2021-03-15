APAC New Business League: January 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Dairy Farm Malaysia, Tommy Hilfiger China, Philips Singapore Project 11.9 11.9 53 2 9 VMLY&R IDFC India, Nebula Thailand Project 10.0 Furphy Australia 9.9 33 3 13 McCann Worldgroup Harley Davidson Japan Project, Birla Carbon India, Florasis China Project 5.6 5.6 6 4 3 Wunderman Thompson DTAC Thailand Project, Ford Thailand Project, IKEA Japan Project 4.6 4.6 11 5 8 Leo Burnett Yili Yousuanru China, Case IH Australia, Yinlu China Project 3.3 Fortis Healthcare India 3.3 22 6 7 Sapient Alfa Romeo China, SCHUCO China, NBA China Project 2.9 2.9 9 7 - IPG Team Dynamic BMW India 2.0 2.0 1 8 31 The Womb MPL India, WheelsEMI India 1.9 1.9 2 9 24 BBH GARENA ONLINE China Project, Martell China Project, Hotstar India Project 1.8 1.8 4 10 21 MullenLowe Group HBF Australia, Seventh Generation Singapore Project, OLX Auto India 1.6 1.6 6

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 5 Zenith L'Oreal China, Sanofi China, Urban Company India 30.8 Techcombank Vietnam 30.6 3 2 2 Wavemaker SAIC - L China, Brita China, XINGYIN (RED) China 10.1 10.1 29 3 6 PHD DIDI China, Calzedonia China, PTT (Petroleum Authority of Thailand) Thailand 7.8 7.8 5 4 15 Havas Media Infiniti China, J&J Acuvue China, TK Maxx Australia 3.3 3.3 5 5 4 MediaCom Longi China, Ecco China, Masterise Homes Vietnam 1.1 1.1 4 6 8 OMD Reckitt Benckiser Taiwan, Gamania Taiwan, Tencent Financial Technology China 0.5 0.5 6 7 14 Universal McCann Department of Tourism Philippines Project, VIG Partner Korea Project, LF Mall Korea Project 0.3 0.3 6 8 10 Initiative Prulife UK Ph Philippines, Ninja Van Ph Philippines Project, ILOILO Project 0.3 0.3 5 9 - Bohemia Chemist2U Australia 0.2 0.2 1 10 12 Spark Foundry Alibaba Cloud China Project 0.1 0.1 1

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA IPG Team Dynamic BMW India The Womb MPL India VMLY&R IDFC India MullenLowe Group HBF Australia Society Woolworths Australia M&C Saatchi Origin Energy Australia VMLY&R Nebula Project Thailand VMLY&R Friesland Campina (E-commerce & Digital ) Vietnam BBH GARENA Project China BBH PRC - Martell Project China

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Zenith L'Oreal China PHD DIDI China Havas Media Infiniti China Wavemaker SAIC - L China PHD CALZEDONIA China Mindshare Health & Happiness Group Project China Mindshare Ford China Project China Wavemaker Brita China Wavemaker XINGYIN (RED) China Wavemaker Zydus Cadila Pharmaceutical India

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].