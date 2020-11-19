Media News
Staff
1 day ago

Announcement: MediaWorks Online opens for registration

Entering its 15th year, Campaign's MediaWorks program for young professionals returns in a virtual format in March 2021.

Announcement: MediaWorks Online opens for registration

MediaWorks, Campaign Asia-Pacific's mentoring and workshop experience for young media professionals, returns in an online format March 9 through 12. Registation is now open, and those who register by December 18 will enjoy a 10% holiday discount.

The 2021 virtual event will be a career milestone for APAC's rising stars, as delegates will be categorised into virtual teams with talent from across the region to deliver strategies and plans against a real-world client brief.

Delegates will be guided by media-expert mentors from across Asia-Pacific, some of whom are MediaWorks graduates themselves, who will also imbue them with the skills required to get ahead in the ever-changing industry.

Lessons in strategy, insight, ideation and presentations will help delegates understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work, and leadership trainings given by agency chief executives will prepare them for the next phases in their careers.

Who should attend MediaWorks?

MediaWorks is an essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:

  • Media planners & buyers
  • Account managers
  • Advertising sales
  • Agency planners
  • Brand marketers
  • Content producers
  • Planning & accounts directors
  • Digital manager
  • Client service managers
  • Agency creatives
  • Other industry-related functions

What will you gain from MediaWorks?

  • Creative media technique and strategies
  • Professional guidance from media industry leaders
  • Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills
  • Valuable Insight and feedback to your career development
  • Broad connections with world-wide industry peers
  • And much more

Past MediaWorks clients include Grab, Huawei, UBS, LVMH, Orea, Tuborg, HTC, Puma, Shangri-la, Standard Chartered, Asia Miles, Coca-Cola, Motorola and Bacardi. 

Get more information and RSVP


Further information

Programme Information
Iain Bell - (852) 3175 1918 - Iain.Bell@haymarket.asia
Ziv Wang - (852) 2122 5223 - Ziv.Wang@haymarket.asia

Registration Assistance
Arwen Ng - (852) 2122 5241 - Arwen.Ng@haymarket.asia

Partnership Opportunities
Gareth Scott - (65) 9111 5760 - Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

3 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

5 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

6 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

7 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

8 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

9 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

10 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

Related Articles

MediaWorks announces new September dates
Media
Mar 19, 2020
Staff

MediaWorks announces new September dates

MediaWorks 2020 announces chair, mentors
Media
Feb 11, 2020
Staff

MediaWorks 2020 announces chair, mentors

MediaWorks 2020: Even more demanding and intensive
Media
Feb 6, 2020
Staff

MediaWorks 2020: Even more demanding and intensive

MediaWorks 2020 now open for registration
Media
Jan 16, 2020
Staff

MediaWorks 2020 now open for registration

Just Published

A tedious route to instant money with Line BK
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

A tedious route to instant money with Line BK

While instant-cash apps are all about speed and ease of use, GreyNJ United's near five-minute work meanders sluggishly to reinforce the message.

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which Twitter account inspires this BBH creative
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Zany historical facts and ancient animal snaps are some of the things that inspires BBH's Stephanie Gwee.

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation
Digital
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation

Increasing consumer, corporate and regulatory scrutiny over data makes it challenging to nail down useful insights for marketers. MullenLowe Singapore's Mark Haycock tells you how the data creation model may be a viable way forward.

How to find your way in digital measurement
Digital
9 hours ago
Sonal Patel

How to find your way in digital measurement

Measurement is flawed, fragmented and potentially misleading for marketers. Quantcast's SEA MD lays out advice for weighing the pros and cons of different approaches, reducing bias and making informed decisions.