Announcement: MediaWorks Online opens for registration

MediaWorks, Campaign Asia-Pacific's mentoring and workshop experience for young media professionals, returns in an online format March 9 through 12. Registation is now open, and those who register by December 18 will enjoy a 10% holiday discount.
The 2021 virtual event will be a career milestone for APAC's rising stars, as delegates will be categorised into virtual teams with talent from across the region to deliver strategies and plans against a real-world client brief.
Delegates will be guided by media-expert mentors from across Asia-Pacific, some of whom are MediaWorks graduates themselves, who will also imbue them with the skills required to get ahead in the ever-changing industry.
Lessons in strategy, insight, ideation and presentations will help delegates understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work, and leadership trainings given by agency chief executives will prepare them for the next phases in their careers.
Who should attend MediaWorks?
MediaWorks is an essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:
- Media planners & buyers
- Account managers
- Advertising sales
- Agency planners
- Brand marketers
- Content producers
- Planning & accounts directors
- Digital manager
- Client service managers
- Agency creatives
- Other industry-related functions
What will you gain from MediaWorks?
- Creative media technique and strategies
- Professional guidance from media industry leaders
- Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills
- Valuable Insight and feedback to your career development
- Broad connections with world-wide industry peers
- And much more
Past MediaWorks clients include Grab, Huawei, UBS, LVMH, Orea, Tuborg, HTC, Puma, Shangri-la, Standard Chartered, Asia Miles, Coca-Cola, Motorola and Bacardi.
Further information
Programme Information
Iain Bell - (852) 3175 1918 - Iain.Bell@haymarket.asia
Ziv Wang - (852) 2122 5223 - Ziv.Wang@haymarket.asia
Registration Assistance
Arwen Ng - (852) 2122 5241 - Arwen.Ng@haymarket.asia
Partnership Opportunities
Gareth Scott - (65) 9111 5760 - Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia