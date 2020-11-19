Announcement: MediaWorks Online opens for registration

MediaWorks, Campaign Asia-Pacific's mentoring and workshop experience for young media professionals, returns in an online format March 9 through 12. Registation is now open, and those who register by December 18 will enjoy a 10% holiday discount.

The 2021 virtual event will be a career milestone for APAC's rising stars, as delegates will be categorised into virtual teams with talent from across the region to deliver strategies and plans against a real-world client brief.

Delegates will be guided by media-expert mentors from across Asia-Pacific, some of whom are MediaWorks graduates themselves, who will also imbue them with the skills required to get ahead in the ever-changing industry.

Lessons in strategy, insight, ideation and presentations will help delegates understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work, and leadership trainings given by agency chief executives will prepare them for the next phases in their careers.

Who should attend MediaWorks?

MediaWorks is an essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:

Media planners & buyers

Account managers

Advertising sales

Agency planners

Brand marketers

Content producers

Planning & accounts directors

Digital manager

Client service managers

Agency creatives

Other industry-related functions

What will you gain from MediaWorks?

Creative media technique and strategies

Professional guidance from media industry leaders

Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills

Valuable Insight and feedback to your career development

Broad connections with world-wide industry peers

And much more

Past MediaWorks clients include Grab, Huawei, UBS, LVMH, Orea, Tuborg, HTC, Puma, Shangri-la, Standard Chartered, Asia Miles, Coca-Cola, Motorola and Bacardi.

Get more information and RSVP



Further information

Programme Information

Iain Bell - (852) 3175 1918 - Iain.Bell@haymarket.asia

Ziv Wang - (852) 2122 5223 - Ziv.Wang@haymarket.asia

Registration Assistance

Arwen Ng - (852) 2122 5241 - Arwen.Ng@haymarket.asia