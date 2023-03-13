Advertising News The Work
Gurjit Degun
2 days ago

Amazon's Olivia Wilde-directed spot stars woman with unwanted 'tache'

The work has been created by Wieden & Kennedy London and directed by Olivia Wilde.

Amazon's Olivia Wilde-directed spot stars woman with unwanted 'tache'

Amazon has released a global brand campaign that hinges on inclusivity and entertainment as it brings together the various elements of its Prime platform with the tagline "It's on Prime".

The work, created by Wieden & Kennedy London, premiered during the Oscars last night (12 March) in the US.

The debut spot, "Tache", opens with a young woman who encounters unwanted facial hair for the first time.

She thinks about removing it but then realises that many of her idols have moustaches too, such as Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America and Frida Kahlo and Freddie Mercury.

The woman turns to Amazon Prime to purchase inspirational posters for her bedroom, buy a Freddie Mercury-style jacket and play music.

Out-of-home and digital iterations continue the theme of inclusivity and entertainment with Lizzo in Watch Out For The Big Grrls and John Krasinski in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

The campaign is running in the US and will roll out globally later this year.

Claudine Cheever, vice-president of global brand marketing at Amazon, said: "We wanted to inspire and remind the world that Prime caters to individuals, at any stage of life. Prime might be one single membership, but there are so many easy and fun ways it uniquely connects you to the things that matter most."

The campaign was created by Georgina Brisby, Marcelo Duarte, Spencer Llewellyn and Brendan Madden. It was directed by Olivia Wilde through Eventure.

Charlie Lanus and Lucas Reis, creative directors at Wieden & Kennedy London, added: "We wanted to highlight that Prime is more than a hub for entertainment and fast, free delivery – Prime also encourages you to explore and enjoy your personal interests, desires and needs. Whether your thing is music and movies, makeup and clothes, or cooking and groceries, Prime can get it to you quickly and easily."

"Tache" will be followed by two films from director Michael Spiccia.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

1 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

2 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

3 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

5 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

6 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

7 WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

Breaking the cliches, smashing stereotypes, one campaign at a time

8 Breaking the cliches, smashing stereotypes, one campaign at a time

Spikes Asia Awards 2023: Campaign's contenders

9 Spikes Asia Awards 2023: Campaign's contenders

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

10 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Related Articles

Amazon's ad revenue surges to $11.6 billion in Q4
Feb 3, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Amazon's ad revenue surges to $11.6 billion in Q4

Amazon back on growth path but faces strong headwinds ahead
Oct 28, 2022
Shawn Lim

Amazon back on growth path but faces strong ...

Amazon is most-preferred ad environment for consumers globally
Sep 7, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Amazon is most-preferred ad environment for ...

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business growth slows
Jul 29, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business ...

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Lara Jefferies, Plug
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Lara Jefferies, Plug

Thinking forward, sideways and backward to safeguard her clients’ interests, Jefferies' understanding of business and relationships makes her a seamless extension of the brand.

A new tourism campaign tells influencers to... uninfluence
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

A new tourism campaign tells influencers to... ...

But AdNut wonders if Esperance Tourism really wants you to uninfluence or influence by uninfluencing?

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Laurien Lee, iProspect
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Laurien Lee, ...

A skilled articulator of business, media and market trends, Lee has spearheaded actionable insights for business stakeholders locally and globally.

As cookies and IDs are phased out, advertising will be personified
5 hours ago
Niall Hogan

As cookies and IDs are phased out, advertising will ...

Ogury's APAC MD explains why advertisers should use persona-based groups rather than personalised advertising in a cookieless future.