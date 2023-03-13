Amazon's Olivia Wilde-directed spot stars woman with unwanted 'tache'

Amazon has released a global brand campaign that hinges on inclusivity and entertainment as it brings together the various elements of its Prime platform with the tagline "It's on Prime".

The work, created by Wieden & Kennedy London, premiered during the Oscars last night (12 March) in the US.

The debut spot, "Tache", opens with a young woman who encounters unwanted facial hair for the first time.

She thinks about removing it but then realises that many of her idols have moustaches too, such as Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America and Frida Kahlo and Freddie Mercury.

The woman turns to Amazon Prime to purchase inspirational posters for her bedroom, buy a Freddie Mercury-style jacket and play music.

Out-of-home and digital iterations continue the theme of inclusivity and entertainment with Lizzo in Watch Out For The Big Grrls and John Krasinski in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

The campaign is running in the US and will roll out globally later this year.

Claudine Cheever, vice-president of global brand marketing at Amazon, said: "We wanted to inspire and remind the world that Prime caters to individuals, at any stage of life. Prime might be one single membership, but there are so many easy and fun ways it uniquely connects you to the things that matter most."

The campaign was created by Georgina Brisby, Marcelo Duarte, Spencer Llewellyn and Brendan Madden. It was directed by Olivia Wilde through Eventure.

Charlie Lanus and Lucas Reis, creative directors at Wieden & Kennedy London, added: "We wanted to highlight that Prime is more than a hub for entertainment and fast, free delivery – Prime also encourages you to explore and enjoy your personal interests, desires and needs. Whether your thing is music and movies, makeup and clothes, or cooking and groceries, Prime can get it to you quickly and easily."

"Tache" will be followed by two films from director Michael Spiccia.