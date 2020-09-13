Media News
Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

GroupM agency to take over Alibaba Group's homeland account from incumbent Carat.

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group has appointed Mindshare China as its media agency for its home market of Mainland China after a competitive pitch.

The appointment, effective September 1, includes all media planning and strategy for China's biggest retailer.

GroupM's Mindshare takes over the account from incumbent Carat.

Alibaba cited Mindshare’s "provocative and innovative strategic solutions", as well as its comprehensive data tools, as reasons for the appointment.

Alibaba Group CMO Chris Tung said: "As one of the world’s most innovative companies, we looked for an industry-leading partner. As the world’s most awarded media agency, we found that in Mindshare China. We look forward to creating cutting-edge, industry-leading work together with our new partner."

Amrita Randhawa, the Asia-Pacific CEO of Mindshare and executive chair for Mindshare China, commented: "The opportunity to work with the Alibaba Group – a world leader in innovation – is a privilege. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to creating many firsts together."

