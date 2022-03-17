After two tough years, Initiative back on growth path

If 2019 was the year Mediabrands’ Initiative re-emerged and 2020 was the year of keeping its head above water due to Covid, 2021 seemed to be the year where the agency hit its stride. The shop surged from a small decline in 2020, to a low double-digit growth this year (with an accompanying increase in profit to boot), driven by key business from the likes of IAG in Australia, Kopiko in the Philippines and KFC in Thailand.

Initiative saw its staff turnover down significantly, despite a red-hot market for talent. It retooled its planning process (and retrained all its people on it), while launching several new tools through the year.

