After two tough years, Initiative back on growth path

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The agency supported solid performance with a series of top management promotions and hires while improving its already strong DEI credentials.

If 2019 was the year Mediabrands’ Initiative re-emerged and 2020 was the year of keeping its head above water due to Covid, 2021 seemed to be the year where the agency hit its stride. The shop surged from a small decline in 2020, to a low double-digit growth this year (with an accompanying increase in profit to boot), driven by key business from the likes of IAG in Australia, Kopiko in the Philippines and KFC in Thailand.

Initiative saw its staff turnover down significantly, despite a red-hot market for talent. It retooled its planning process (and retrained all its people on it), while launching several new tools through the year. 

How did we grade Initiative? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.


 

