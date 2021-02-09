Advertising Digital Media Opinions
Gideon Spanier
1 day ago

Ad agencies will resolve their identity crisis

Creative agencies are in a state of flux but they will emerge stronger, albeit perhaps in a different guise, because the role of creativity itself remains paramount.

Ad agencies will resolve their identity crisis

The future of the advertising agency has never been so conflicted.

The holding companies have been fretting over their ad agency networks, which have been suffering since before coronavirus, as clients have looked beyond 30-second TV spots and big retainers in favour of data-driven marketing and project-based work.

At the same time, barriers to entry have tumbled. That has made it easier for smaller agencies, content production studios, social media specialists and boutique outfits to pick up creative work, and for clients to bring more in-house (albeit virtually during the pandemic).

The role of advertising itself is under pressure. Consumers are embracing ad-free services such as Netflix and Disney+ and brands want to manage the whole customer experience and build direct relationships via experiences and commerce, rather than rely on interruptive messaging. 

“Advertising is important but I think we all recognise its relevance in the hierarchy has diminished,” Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, told the Campaign Connect global conference in December.

Read had a telling statistic about JWT, once one of WPP’s top ad agencies. The New York office had 670 people in 2010. By 2018, this had slumped to 160, which was part of the rationale for the merger of JWT and digital shop Wunderman.

It is an open secret that media has performed better than creative for the big groups in the past decade but WPP spelled out what that meant in revenue terms at an investor day at the end of 2020: Ogilvy, Grey, JWT and Y&R, each recorded a compound annual decline of between 1.5% and 4.9% in the five years from 2015 to 2019.

They suffered from “the boiled frog analogy”, Read said, meaning they did not realise what was slowly happening until it was too late. Crucially, they failed to embrace digital, data and tech, unlike the media agencies, he added. 

They clung to past glories, including expensive salaries and offices. Scale became a weakness and they employed too many “creative managers”, instead of “creative originators”, as one independent agency chief observes. The separation of media, and then digital, from creative in the past 20 years and the holding company structure led to problems: ad agencies were ill equipped to integrate services when clients needed tech and data smarts, flexibility and speed to cope with digital disruption.

Brands began to take greater control of their marketing and first-party data and to create more fast-turnaround content. Some big-spending advertisers, such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever, slashed the size of their agency roster and fees, while newer digital brands were already doing a lot in-house and willing to take a chance on less established agency partners.

That has created space for nimbler, smaller players and attracted new entrants, from entrepreneurial start-ups to consulting giants, which have the benefit of having little or no legacy operations. Some of them have been reporting good growth, even during the pandemic. The rise of these insurgents is proof that clients still prize creativity because it is a source of competitive advantage and innovation.

Some will always say big is the enemy of good and it is fashionable to write off legacy ad networks but they have changed before. Coronavirus may have helped, by forcing them to carry out radical surgery, cut costs and speed up efforts to simplify, integrate and digitise their operations.

All of this upheaval has caused a growing identity crisis for ad agencies. Hence the proliferation of alternative names: creative agency, communications agency, creative studio, experience agency, brand and customer creativity agency, brand tech group. None of which matters, so long as it’s delivering what clients want. 

As James Murphy, co-founder of Adam & Eve/DDB and New Commercial Arts, said on a recent Campaign podcast: “No-one really cares about your model. What they care about is your output.”

Long live the ad agency.

Gideon Spanier is UK editor-in-chief at Campaign

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

4 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

5 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

6 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

7 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

8 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Move and win roundup: Week of February 1, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 1, 2021

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

10 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Related Articles

IPG organic revenue down 4.8% in 2020, but it expects 2021 bounce back
Advertising
18 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

IPG organic revenue down 4.8% in 2020, but it ...

Wunderman Thompson’s growth pangs
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson’s growth pangs

Can creative power Publicis’ plan B?
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Can creative power Publicis’ plan B?

Inside MediaCom’s muddled 2020
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Inside MediaCom’s muddled 2020

Just Published

CNY film festival: Festive ads from Apple, Petronas, RHB, Singtel, Coke and more
Advertising
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

CNY film festival: Festive ads from Apple, ...

As we head off to celebrate the new year (we'll resume publishing on Tuesday), we heartily wish you a happy new year, and we leave you with this collection of the year's CNY brand films.

Why 2021 will be a year to watch for pitches globally
Advertising
13 hours ago
Jeremy Lee

Why 2021 will be a year to watch for pitches globally

CAMPAIGN MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Expect a surge of pitching in Asia-Pacific, says R3, with more integrated pitches in EMEA and more indies at the table in the US.

Twitter bows to Indian govt pressure following threat of noncompliance
Digital
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter bows to Indian govt pressure following ...

Following legal threats, the social media giant agrees to block a number of accounts that were critical of the government’s handling of the ongoing farmers’ protests.

Singaporean artists depict country's fondest memories
Marketing
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Singaporean artists depict country's fondest memories

INSPIRATION STATION: Up-and-coming artists visualise Singapore through the fondest memories of local dwellers, as part of a crowdsourced art exhibit by BBC StoryWorks.