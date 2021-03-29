Advertising Digital Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Accenture Interactive is only getting started

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The 'experience' company reveals to Campaign members just how many acquisitions its planning annually in APAC for the next five years.

NRMA campaign by The Monkeys
NRMA campaign by The Monkeys

Accenture Interactive (AI) joined our Agency Report Cards this year as a unique beast, describing itself as equal parts consultancy, creative agency and tech powerhouse while billing itself to clients as an ‘experience’ company. Born from a business consultant parent company, AI operates with a bit more formality and discretion with a tighter lid on operations and client relationships, limiting how much we can report.

Having grown quickly, its biggest operations in the region are in Japan, Australia and China where acquired agencies IMJ (2016), Australian creative house The Monkeys (2017) and Shanghai digital agency HO Communication (2018) are located among others alongside AI innovation studios. But there's much more growth to come, leaders promise, as we revealed the number of acquisitions they're planning in APAC each year for the next 5 years in our full report.

Not a lot of AI's client work is sexy, but when there is standout creative, quite often The Monkeys are at the centre of it. Yet more often AI's work involves building new programmes, products and applications as well using its own patented tools for things like prioritising leads, optimising content, and discovering intent. Much of it is project-based so you won’t find AI duking it out on R3’s New Business League for retainers.

While AI is in an enviable position business-wise, we'd like to see more evidence of Accenture's very clear policies globally on gender equalitycountering racismsupporting people with disabilities through technology and supporting LGBT+ communities in action across APAC. 

So how did the new kid on the block stack up with agency competitors? Our full Agency Report Card on Accenture Interactive—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

