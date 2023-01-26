A view from Dave Trott: New problems need new solutions

The International Displacement Monitoring Centre says 17.2 million people have been displaced due to climate-related disasters.

Bangladesh has been particularly badly affected by climate change.

According to the Red Cross and the Red Crescent, it is one of the countries most prone to natural disasters, particularly flooding, storms and cyclones.

A large part of the country is on a delta with many tributaries running across it.

Many of the men work in the rice paddies while their wives raise chickens.

So when the floods come, the chickens are drowned and their livelihood disappears.

But many locals have found a solution to the problem of drowning chickens.

They’ve switched to raising ducks.

Because ducks can swim.

Now when the floods come, their livelihood doesn’t drown – it floats.

The Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee has been helping people convert to duck-raising with training and loans.

Like chickens, duck lay eggs, but ducks have other advantages over chickens.