A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year Awards 2020

So you have decided to stand out from the crowd, highlight your achievements, and win an award. Here’s a step-by-step guide that will walk you through the process for entering the Agency of the Year Awards, along with some helpful hints and tips to get you started.

Before you start

Before you begin submitting your entry, make sure you are eligible for the Agency of the Year Awards. Agency of the Year Awards open its entries to all media, advertising, creative, digital, PR, independent and specialist agencies from across the Asia-Pacific. The jury panel will only take the achievements earned between 1 October 2019 and 22 September 2020 into account during their selection process.

Getting started

To get started, you will have to register an account on the Agency of the Year Awards website by clicking “Enter Now” and fill in the details. Remember to verify your email address before you begin your entry submission because we will get in touch with you with these contacts moving forward, so be sure your details are correct.

Time to compile your entries

Now that you’re registered, it’s time to create your entrant profile and entry details. The writing could be time-consuming but it is the most critical element that helps our judges to select outstanding talent and agencies. Our judges rely highly on the information you provide and your words are the compass against which they measure the characteristics and performance of your agency. Think about something different and unique that helps your agency stand out.

If you are wondering what our judges are looking for when they judge your submission, check the entry template here. It will give you a brief idea of what to include in your entry.

You do not have to complete your entry in one session. Simply save your entry as a draft. You’ll find your draft submission in the main dashboard page and could continue your entry by clicking “Edit”. Remember, once you have submitted your entry, you will not be able to make any changes on your entry form, so make sure you have everything ready before you click “Submit Entry”.

There is no limit to the number of entries you submit. To create a new entry, go to the main dashboard page and repeat the submission process.

After submitting your entry

Once your entry has been successfully submitted, you will receive a confirmation email from the Agency of the Year Awards; if you do not receive an email, please contact the awards team at aoy@haymarket.asia.

Agency of the Year Awards is closing its entry in one week, at 6 pm on 17 September (GMT+8). We are excited to see your award submissions!!

Having trouble submitting your entries before the deadline? The final entry date is 22 September (6 pm, GMT+8). Please note a late entry fee will apply to submissions after 17 September.