2023 Agency of the Year judges announced

We reveal the confirmed judges for the industry's biggest marketing and advertising awards.

2023 Agency of the Year judges announced

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 30th Agency of the Year Awards is announcing its judges for the Agency of the Year Awards 2023, comprised of leading marketing experts and brand owners from across Asia Pacific.

The judges pictured in the images below will be tasked with selecting and recognising the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. 

You can find out more about the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year website where they are listed under the region they will be judging. Stay tuned with us as more marketing veterans will be joining the ranks. 

Campaign is now accepting entries from across the regions including Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Japan and Korea, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

As a reminder, here are key dates for this year's awards:

 
*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6 PM Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8).

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.


Awards Enquiry
[email protected]

Zamir Khan
Director of Awards & Training Events, Asia
[email protected]

Kaling Man
Head of Awards & Training Events
[email protected]

Partnerships
Richard Fahy
Commercial Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific
[email protected]

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

