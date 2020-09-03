Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff
1 day ago

2020 Agency of the Year judges announced

These 50 industry experts from around the region will judge the entries in this year's Agency of the Year Awards. (Reminder, the entry deadline is September 17.)

2020 Agency of the Year judges announced

[Click for larger image]

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 27th Agency of the Year Awards has assembled more than 50 experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry.

The entry deadline for the awards is fast approaching: September 17. See below for a review of the key dates and entry information.

Confirmed 2020 Agency of the Year Awards judges
You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.

Name Title Company
Dhiren Vasanth Amin CMO, Asia KraftHeinz
Rahul Asthana Senior Director, APAC
Kimberly-Clark (Asia Pacific)
Akash Deep Batra Head of Marketing (Consumer Banking)
DBS Bank India Ltd
Oliver Choi VP, APAC Brand and Marketing Lead Barclays
Leroy Chua Regional Digital Marketing Director
Shiseido Asia Pacific
Thao Dang Head of PULSE Marketing
Prudential Vietnam Assurance
Ramesh Divyanathan President Director BMW Indonesia
Yadvinder Singh Guleria Director - Sales & Marketing
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.
Tetsuya Ikeda Group Manager, Connection Planning Team, Integrated Consumer Experience, Marketing
Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited
Tarun Jha Head of Marketing
ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd.
Robyn Johnston Associate Director, Marketing, South East Asia, India, Middle East, Europe and Global Markets, ANZ Institutional
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ)
Ajay Kakar Chief Marketing Officer
Aditya Birla Capital Limited
Ivana Bianchet Kestermann Director, Head of CMO APAC Business Management, Platform & Digital Marketing
Credit Suisse AG
Christina Lao Digital Acceleration Director
Golden Arches Development Corporation (McDonald’s Philippines)
Cheryl Lim Vice President, Head of Brand, Communications & Sponsorship
Manulife Singapore
Jean Madrid Chief Editor – U-Studio Singapore
Unilever Asia Pte. Ltd.
Jasmin Magsajo Marketing Director
Fonterra Brands Philippines
Shazlina Mohd Suffian Head, Group Corporate Marketing Maybank Group
Karen Ngui Managing Director & Head (Group Strategic Marketing & Communications) DBS Bank
Sujit Patil Vice President & Head Corporate Brand and Communications
Godrej Industries Limited
Arvind R.P. Director – Marketing & Communications
McDonald’s India (West & South), Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd
Vishwanath Ramaswamy Senior Marketing Director, South East Asia
Johnson & Johnson
Kapil Sharma Director of Communications & CSR Ford India
Chad Sotelo President and General Manager
Electrolux Philippines
Wawa Suwanto CMO
Pizza Hut Indonesia
Justina Tan Head of Marketing Planning & Operations HP Inc
Luke Tucker Chief Marketing Officer, Singapore Citibank
Rochelle Vandenberghe Global Head of Campaign Services
FWD Life Insurance Corporation
Chitravinee Vannakorn First Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communication Department
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (Kbank)
Susie Wong Chief Digital & Marketing Officer
Fuji Xerox Singapore
Gabriel Yap Regional Marketing Director Asics Asia
Faizol Hardi Zubairy Head, Internal Communications & Digital Media
PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad
Karin Zulkarnaen Chief Marketing Officer
Allianz Indonesia

Key dates

  • Early-bird entry deadline: August 20
  • Entry deadline: September 17
  • Late entry deadline: September 22
  • Shortlist release: November 12
  • Winner announcements and events: To be announced

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

How to enter

The eligibility period for the awards is October 1, 2019 to September 22, 2020.

To learn more, please visit aoyawards.com or reach out to the Awards Team.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

4 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

5 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

6 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

8 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

9 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories
Advertising
Aug 17, 2020
Staff

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories

Agency of the Year 2020 opens for entries
Advertising
Jun 30, 2020
Staff

Agency of the Year 2020 opens for entries

REVEALED: Shortlist for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards
Advertising
May 8, 2020
Campaign Staff

REVEALED: Shortlist for Campaign's Global Agency of ...

Agency of the Year Awards 2018
Advertising
Dec 14, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year Awards 2018

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in marketing
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in ...

Understand how to tap into blockchain's endless applications to drive efficiency and transparency in your marketing plans, in the first of a new series of bite-sized lessons. (Warning: There WILL be a quiz.)

Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 billion
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 ...

The purchase of the maker of diapers and other personal-care products will give the FMCG giant a footprint in a market where it has a "currently limited position".

WFA report shows growing interest from marketers in scaling in-house agencies
Advertising
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WFA report shows growing interest from marketers in ...

Despite the promise, managing relationships between external and internal shops remains a challenge, according to a report compiled with The Observatory International.

Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop

72andSunny's new TVC for Adobe is worth a watch, even if it lacks representation (according to our resident ad nut).